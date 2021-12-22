Motorola Moto G Stylus Renders & Specifications Surface Online; Might Launch In June 2022

The Lenovo-owned smartphone company Motorola might soon launch another smartphone in India. The name of the smartphone is Moto G Stylus (2022). Most recently, detailed renders and specifications of the smartphone have been leaked online, giving a better look at the upcoming Motorola smartphone. The smartphone is also said to come with support for a stylus and an in-built slot as well like it is found on some other top-end smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy Note series.

The renders and specifications of the Moto G Stylus (2022) have been leaked by a known tipster @Onleaks in collaboration with a website called Prepp. According to the report, the Moto G Stylus price in India will be Rs. 38,475. it is important to note that the report does not mention the global pricing of the smartphone. The previous smartphone in the Moto G Stylus series was launched earlier this year, with a $299 price.

Image: OnLeaks x Prepp

Moto G Stylus launch date and expected specs

The Moto G Stylus launch date is tipped to be in June 2022. Along with the renders, quite a few details about the specifications of the smartphone are also available online. The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.81" display with a punch-hole display. Under the hood, it is expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus chipset. The memory on the device is expected to be 6GB and the board storage will be 128GB. However, it should also be available in other storage models. As the name suggests, the smartphone shall come with a stylus.

Apart from the processor and storage, the smartphone is also said to feature a triple rear camera setup, along with a 48MP primary camera. The Moto G Stylus (2022) is expected to come with a 4,500 mAh battery, along with a USB Type-C port. The renders also suggest that the smartphone will feature a power button that will double as a fingerprint scanner. A Motorola logo is also visible on the back panel of the smartphone. Since there is a lot of time till the expected launch date of the smartphone, the company might tweak the specifications before finally announcing the phone. Stay tuned for more technology news.

Image: MOTOROLA (REPRESENTATIVE)