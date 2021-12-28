Motorola Moto G71 5G Announced: Check India Release Date, Price And Specifications

A month after its announcement in Europe, the Moto G71 has been announced in China on December 28, 2021. The Moto G71 was launched with three other smartphones, including the Moto G31 and the Moto G51 that have already been launched in India. While there is no word about the phone's release date in India, the Moto G71 5G price in India could begin around Rs. 19,000, converting from the Chinese pricing of the smartphone.

Moto G71 5G release date in India has not been confirmed yet. However, the announcement in China could indicate that Moto would introduce the smartphone to other markets as well. Nevertheless, the Lenovo-owned company has recently launched two smartphones in India. Hence, it might be a while before the smartphone becomes available in India. Speculating from all the information at hand, the Moto G71 5G release date might be in 2022.

Moto G71 5G specifications

The Motorola G71 5G comes with a 6.4" AMOLED display (411 pixels per inch) built on a 20:9 aspect ratio with 120Hz and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the smartphone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, which features two 2.2 GHz high-performance cores and six 1.7 GHz processors. The CPU is accompanied by Adreno 619 graphics processor unit. While the international model of the smartphone is available in two variants with 6/128GB and 8/128GB storage, Lenovo has announced only one variant in China, the one with more memory.

On the rear panel of the smartphone, there is a triple camera setup. It contains a 50MP primary lens, along with an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro lens. The front panel has a 16MP camera. Along with all the decent hardware, the smartphone has dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v5.0 GLONASS, GALILEO and USB Type-C 2.0. There is also a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The smartphone features a water-repellent design. The Moto G71 5G price in India might be priced around Rs. 18,900, which is converted from the Chinese price of the smartphone. Stay tuned for more updates on Motorola smartphones and other tech-related news.

(Image: MOTOROLA)