Motorola Moto G71 5G Price In India Leaked Ahead Of Launch; Check Specifications & More

Ahead of its launch in India, the price of the Motorola Moto G71 5G has been leaked. The smartphone was revealed by Motorola along with three other devices a few months ago. Since then, Motorola has launched the Moto G31 and Moto G51 in India. The Moto G31 price starts at Rs. 12,999 and the Moto G51 price starts at Rs. 14,999. Since the Moto G71 is more equipped on the spec sheet than, it will be priced higher as well.

According to a Twitter user @vjayshriram, the Motorola Moto G71 5G will be priced in India at Rs. 18,999. The Twitter user has shared what looks like the screenshot of Motorola Moto G71 5G listing on Motorola's website. The screenshot was then reshared by the known tipster Abhishek Yadav. If the smartphone does come at the leaked price, it will be a decent offering against other mid-range smartphones by companies like Samsung and Realme.

Moto G71 5G launch date

Motorola India revealed the launch date of the Motorola Moto G71 5G to be January 10, 2021. Earlier, this date was also tipped by an Indian tipster. The smartphone will be placed in the budget segment and is likely to be priced around Rs. 25,000 in India. In Europe, the device was launched at a price of EUR 299.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 25,200. Find the detailed specifications of the Motorola Moto G71 below.

Moto G71 5G specifications

The Motorola G71 5G comes with a 6.4" AMOLED display (411 pixels per inch) built on a 20:9 aspect ratio with 120Hz and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the smartphone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, which features two 2.2 GHz high-performance cores and six 1.7 GHz processors. The CPU is accompanied by Adreno 619 graphics processor unit. While the international model of the smartphone is available in two variants with 6/128GB and 8/128GB storage, Lenovo has announced only one variant in China, the one with more memory.

On the rear panel of the smartphone, there is a triple camera setup. It contains a 50MP primary lens, along with an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro lens. The front panel has a 16MP camera. Along with all the decent hardware, the smartphone has dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v5.0 GLONASS, GALILEO and USB Type-C 2.0. There is also a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The smartphone features a water-repellent design. The Moto G71 5G price in India might be priced around Rs. 18,900, which is converted from the Chinese price of the smartphone. Stay tuned for more updates on Motorola smartphones and other tech-related news.

Image: @motorolaIndia/Twitter