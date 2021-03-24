Motorola Razr Introduces Android 10 Download, Upgrading Its Quick View Display

Flip phones have become trendy again with Samsung paving the way. Motorola also jumped on the bandwagon by releasing Motorola Razr in 2020, which quickly became a popular contender in the smartphone market. With an MRP of Rs.1,24,999, Motorola Razr emerged as a high-end smartphone for Android users. While its desirable factor is high, netizens have complained that the smartphone definitely doesn't come under the ideal affordable price range and loses its appeal big time because of it. Since Motorola is commonly perceived as a powerhouse that offers affordable and good quality phones, the stakes are high for their latest venture, Razr.

Motorola Razr introduces Android 10 download

Motorola has made up for its high cost by bringing in value propositions in terms of compelling new features. The current model avails the Android 10 update that introduces enhanced privacy features, gesture navigation system, notable upgrades on the Quick View Display and the new dark mode among others. The latest Quick View Display update allows users to reply to messages and call numbers without opening the phone. That is because it is now adding a miniature keyboard and dial-pad on the screen.

Users can also create shortcuts on a limited number of contacts on the Quick View Display for speed-dialling purposes. Google maps can also be used without flipping the phone open as miniature direction cards can be displayed on it. Along with these desirable quick view features, the smartphone has also brought in the MyUX feature that is found in Motorola Edge+, which allows users to determine and customise the shape and colours of icons.

Since the company had already promised an Android 10 download sometime in the future, this update didn't come as surprising to its users. But what made them curious was why did it take so long for the smartphone to incorporate the latest version. It is common knowledge that Android 10 had already been released and was out for three months by the time Razr launched internationally. But the company decided to sell the phone on Android 9 Pie instead, which raised many eyebrows. Nevertheless, it looks like the latest update has worked wonders for the mobile company as it has managed to catch a lot of attention.

Image Credit - Motorola US IG