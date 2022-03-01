MWC 2022: Nokia announces three new smartphones that run on Android Go, read details here

At the Mobile World Congress 2022, HMD Global has launched three new Nokia-branded smartphones. The names of these smartphones are Nokia C21, Nokia C21 Plus and Nokia C2 2nd Edition. All the smartphones come with entry-level specifications and run on Android Go, the lighter version of Android. Keep reading to know more about the devices announced at MWC 2022, their specifications, price and other details.

Nokia C21 and C21 Plus specifications

Both the Nokia C21 and C21 Plus come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. Under the hood, both smartphones feature the Unisoc SC9863A processor which is an octa-core chipset. While the Nokia C21 comes in two different storage variants with 2GB and 3GB of RAM, the Nokia C21 Plus comes with both the lower RAM configurations along with a 4GB version as well. Both the smartphones run on Android 11 (Go Edition).

The Nokia C21 has an 8MP rear camera sensor with fixed focus and a 5MP selfie sensor. The Nokia C21 Plus contains a dual rear camera setup at the back, with a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor, and a 5Mp front camera. Similarly, the Nokia C21 features the smaller battery of the two devices, which is a 3,000 mAh sensor. The C21 Plus has a larger 4,000 mAh battery and comes with IP52 certification as well.

Apart from this, the Nokia C21 features 4G LTE connectivity, along with Bluetooth v4.2 and a Micro-USB cable for charging and data transferring. There is a fingerprint scanner on the back panel of the smartphone as well. On the Nokia C21 Plus, connectivity options are pretty much the same, except it also includes a 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack. Both the devices have sensors like an accelerometer, proximity and ambient light.

Nokia C2 2nd Edition specifications

This is the smallest smartphone out of the three as it features a 5.7-inch FWCGA display. Under the hood, it is powered by a quad-core MediaTek SoC which is accompanied by 1GB and 2GB of RAM respectively. The price of this smartphone begins at EUR 79, which roughly translates to Rs. 6,700. Whereas, the price of Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus is set at EUR 99 which roughly translates to Rs. 8,400 and to EUR 119, which roughly translates to Rs. 10,100.