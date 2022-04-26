Nokia 105 and 105 Plus feature phones launched in India: Check price and specifications

HMD Global launched two new feature phones in India on April 26, 2022. The feature phones are called Nokia 105 and Nokia 105 Plus. Nokia's feature phones are known for their durability and so are the new models. Although both the Nokia 105 and Nokia 105 Plus carry a similar set of specifications, the Nokia 105 Plus also supports an MP3 player and call recording among other features.

Nokia 105 & Nokia 105 Plus specifications

The Nokia 105 and Nokia 105 Plus feature phones feature a 1.77-inch screen. The feature phones run on S30+ OS, which is also found on other feature phones from Nokia. Under the hood, the feature phones can store up to 2,000 contacts and 500 text messages. Those who love playing the classic Snake game will be delighted upon purchasing the phones. Additionally, the phones have a torch on the top panel.

Apart from this, users get a Micro-USB slot for expanding memory and storing songs or any other files. The feature phones also have a 3.5mm audio/microphone jack for hands-free calling and listening to music. Unlike the feature phones from the 2000s, the Nokia 105 and Nokia 105 Plus support wireless FM streaming. The battery on these smartphones can provide up to 12 hours of talk time and 18 days of standby, as claimed by the company.

While other specifications are similar, the Nokia 105 Plus also supports up to 32GB of memory cards, has a built-in MP3 player and can record calls automatically. However, if users want to record calls, they might have to install a memory card on the feature phone. Otherwise, they might end up filling the entire storage with just one voice call.

The price of the Nokia 105 and Nokia 105 Plus is set at Rs. 1,299 and Rs. 1,399 respectively. While the Nokia 105 is available in charcoal and blue colour models, the Nokia 105 Plus will be available t purchase in charcoal and red colours. It is worth mentioning that Nokia is giving a one-year replacement on these phones as well. They will be available from Nokia's official website and other retailers as well.