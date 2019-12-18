Nokia 2.3 Launched In India For Rs 8,199, Comes With 1-year Replacement Guarantee 

HMD Global is bringing the entry-level Nokia 2.3 to India. Days after launching it for global markets at a keynote event in Cairo, HMD Global has launched the Nokia 2.3 in India at a price of Rs 8,199 (recommended best buy). The phone in question comes with a large display with a waterdrop-style notch, dual rear cameras and a sizeable 4,000mAh battery claimed to last for at least two days on single charge.

Nokia 2.3 specs

Speaking of specs, the Nokia 2.3 is a budget phone with a 6.2-inch 720p+ in-cell display with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 processor paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage which is also expandable. The phone is further backed by a 4,000mAh battery with micro-USB charging (no fast charging). The Nokia 2.3 does not have a fingerprint reader, there’s only face unlock. This one, like many other budget Nokia phones, also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Elsewhere, the Nokia 2.3 has dual rear cameras, consisting of a 13MP main and a 2MP depth or portrait camera. There’s a new ‘recommended shot’ feature in the phone that uses AI to ‘choose the best picture’ as well as something called ‘image fusion’ to capture ‘more highlights’ in low light. On the front, the Nokia 2.3 comes with a 5MP camera.

Speaking of build, the Nokia 2.3 has ‘a 3D nano-textured cover’ that’s made of plastic which is understandable considering the low price. The phone will be available in Cyan Green, Sand and Charcoal colours.

“Nokia 2 series has been one of our most successful franchises in the accessible segment in India and to augment the value we bring to our Indian consumers, we have fronted a 1-year replacement guarantee on Nokia 2.3 that will ensure our consumers can sit back and enjoy all – AI imaging, entertainment and everyday essentials. Consumers have loved our 1-year replacement guarantee on Nokia feature phones and now we are extending this to smartphones with the Nokia 2.3. Additionally, we’ve brought to our consumers amazing value offers with our partners that will make the Nokia 2.3, simply an irresistible buy,” Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President – India, Middle-East and North Africa, HMD Global said in a statement.

The Nokia 2.3 will be available for buying from December 27 from Nokia online store and outlets and partners like Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C and MyG.

Also Read: Nokia Teases Its First 5G-ready Phone, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 Processor In Tow