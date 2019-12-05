Nokia 2.3 Launched With Dual Rear Cameras And 4,000mAh Battery 

HMD Global is expanding its Nokia Android phone portfolio with another budget offering called the Nokia 2.3. The Nokia 2.3 was launched at a keynote event in Cairo on Thursday night. The phone in question comes with a large display with a waterdrop-style notch, dual rear cameras and a sizeable 4,000mAh battery claimed to last for at least two days on single charge. Sadly, the Nokia 2.3 runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

The reason why that’s sad is because HMD Global is known for its speedy Android update cycles. In fact, next to companies like Google and Essential, it is the only other brand pushing out timely software updates for most of its devices. And HMD Global has been very vocal about it as well – as it was during the launch of the Nokia 2.3.

“Consumers world over have really appreciated the Nokia 2 family of products. The Nokia 2.3 is a step forward in our promise of offering you an experience that stays fresh longer – giving consumers access to two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates even in the affordable price tier,” Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global said in a statement.

And yet, the Nokia 2.3 will ship with an older version of Android. Yes, the phone will be Android 10-ready out-of-the-box, but we don’t know when it will actually get the update – HMD Global did not mention any timeframe during the launch.

Nokia 2.3 specs, features and price

Moving on, the Nokia 2.3 is a budget phone with a 6.2-inch 720p+ in-cell display with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 processor paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage which is also expandable. The phone is further backed by a 4,000mAh battery with micro-USB charging (no fast charging). The Nokia 2.3 does not have a fingerprint reader, there’s only face unlock. This one, like many other budget Nokia phones, also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Discover our latest addition Nokia 2.3 and step up to more 🙌. Crafted with modern day essentials that take your experiences into a whole new level. 👉https://t.co/LAHRQws3zO#Nokia2 #StepUpToMore pic.twitter.com/J1OzANqIh7 — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) December 5, 2019

The Nokia 2.3 has dual rear cameras, consisting of a 13MP main and a 2MP depth or portrait camera. There’s a new ‘recommended shot’ feature in the phone that uses AI to ‘choose the best picture’ as well as something called ‘image fusion’ to capture ‘more highlights’ in low light. On the front, the Nokia 2.3 comes with a 5MP camera.

Speaking of build, the Nokia 2.3 has ‘a 3D nano-textured cover’ that’s made of plastic which is understandable considering the low price. The phone will be available in Cyan Green, Sand and Charcoal colours.

HMD Global has launched the Nokia 2.3 for Euros 109 which roughly translates to Rs 8,600. The phone will be available for buying globally from mid-December.

Also Read: Nokia Teases Its First 5G-ready Phone, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 Processor In Tow