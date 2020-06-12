Nokia 5310 Price, Specifications, And Features; All You Need To Know

Nokia has released a teaser on Instagram and Twitter which talks about the Nokia 5310 launch date. As per reports, the new Nokia 5310 will be launched in India on June 16. The Nokia 5310 price will be Rs. 3,190. The phone has been launched in global markets and is priced at €39 (approximately Rs. 3,300).

HMD Global is also counting down to the launch date of the Nokia 5310. Interested buyers can now register themselves on the company’s website as well. As per reports, the Nokia 5310 4G is akin to the Nokia 5310 Xpress Music feature phone that was launched in 2007.

Nokia 5310 specs:

As per speculations, the phone is believed to have a 2.4-inch QVGA display along with a VGA back camera with a flash on its rear. Further, the new Nokia 5310 will be supported by an MT6260A processor. The Nokia 5310 is alleged to have dual front-facing speakers and a physical keypad.

Further, it is believed that the phone will be equipped with an 8 MB ram along with an internal storage of 16 MB that can be expanded up to 32 GB with the help of a micro SD card. The new Nokia 5310 may also have 1,200mAh removable battery that can last up to 30 days of standby time. Moreover, features such as an MP3 player and FM radio will also be available on the phone. As per the teaser, the phone is alleged to measure 123.7 x 52.4 x 13.1 mm with a weight of 88.2 g. The Nokia 5310 4g will be available in two colour combinations, white and red and black and red.

Nokia Family of Phones:

HMD Global has also released three other smartphones namely the Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, and Nokia 1.3. The Nokia 8.3 5G has a polar night colour variant and costs about Rs. 51,400. On the other hand, the Nokia 5.3 is priced at Rs. 16,200. The Nokia 5.3 has three colour options Cyan, Sand and Charcoal. However, Nokia 1.3 is the cheapest amongst the lot and is priced at about Rs. 8,165. Its colour options are similar to the Nokia 5.3 series phone.

