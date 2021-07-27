Nokia XR20 Launched: Smartphone Comes With Military Grade Durability, 3 Yrs Of OS Update

On Tuesday, July 27, Nokia revealed a rugged smartphone called Nokia XR20. The device is made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and claims to be resistant against drops, scratches and water damage. The smartphone is priced at EUR 499 for the base variant which consists of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Nokia XR20 comes with decent specifications, with built quality being the unique selling proposition. Keep reading to know more about Nokia XR20 specifications and other details.

Nokia XR20 Specification

Display

The Nokia XR20 comes with a 6.67" FHD+ screen which is built on a 20:9 aspect ratio and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Upon first look, a user will notice the centre punch hole cutout which houses the front camera and the thick bezels on the sides of the panel, along with a thick chin. Unlike most other smartphone, the Nokia XR20's display registers touch with wet hands and works with gloves as well.

Performance

Right out of the box, the Nokia XR20 comes with Snapdragon 480 5G, which is Qualcomm's entry-level processor with 5G connectivity. Alongside the chipset, the Adreno 619 GPU will enable casual gaming and other visually intensive tasks on the smartphone. The smartphone will ship with Android 11, and up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Nokia claims that the smartphone will not age with time as the company is providing three years of OS upgrades and four years of monthly security updates with the XR20.

IMAGE: NOKIA.COM

Optics and Connectivity

The back panel houses a dual-lens setup. The primary shooter on the XR20 is a 48MP ZEISS lens, and the secondary shooter is a 13MP ultrawide lens. The selfie shooter on the rugged smartphone is an 8MP lens. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1. Then there are positions sensors such as GPS, A-GPS and NavIC, and other options like NFC, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The rugged smartphone comes with a host of sensors including a Barometer, Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, and a Proximity sensor onboard. That being said, the smartphone has two speakers and comes with OZO playback and a Spatial Audio Capture feature.

Battery

Inside the Nokia,XR20 is a 4,630 mAh battery, which supports 18W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. An AI battery saving technology restricts app usage in the background or while the phone is locked to increase the battery life. While Nokia claims that the device can last up to two days, heavy usage might lead to battery exhaustion sooner than expected. The charger and the USB-C cable are included in the box.

IMAGE: NOKIA.COM

Nokia XR20 Price

The Nokia XR20 price starts from EUR 499 for the 4/64GB model, which roughly translates to Rs. 43,800. The upper model which comes with a 6/128GB storage is yet to receive an official price. The device comes in two colours across both the trims: Granite and Ultra Blue. It will be interesting to see the global availability and price of the smartphone, as HMD Global is quite active in the global market as well.

Nokia XR20 Drop Test

Another interesting aspect about the Nokia XR20 is its military-grade built and water resistance. The device has been built for longevity and has earned the MIL-STD-810H and IP68 ratings. While the former is given to equipment that functions in extreme conditions and is a US military standard, the latter certifies that the device is water-resistant. The military standard built is built to survive extreme weather and temperature conditions, extreme drop tests and other unfavourable environmental conditions.