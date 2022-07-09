Nothing Confirms Sony IMX766 Sensor On Phone 1, Unveils Camera Samples

Nothing Phone 1 is expected to arrive with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and a dual-rear camera setup. While these updates surfaced recently, it looks like the rain is never going to stop on Phone 1. Just days before the launch, the company released the official camera samples. Additionally, the smartphone's retail package has been featured in a video by YouTuber 'Technical Guruji' and it looks like the smartphone will come without a charger in the box.

Nothing releases camera samples of Phone 1

On July 8, 2022, Nothing posted a blog on its official website, talking about the camera specifications. The company has finally confirmed that the primary camera on the Phone 1 is a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. It comes with an aperture of f/1.88 and has a sensor size of 1/1.56-inch. Additionally, the smartphone supports 10-bit video recording and features dual OIS and EIS on the main sensor.

Although, Nothing does mention anything about the secondary camera on the device which is rumoured to be a 16MP ultrawide/macro sensor. Nevertheless, the sample shots shared by the company look promising. They consist of wide-angle shots as well as macro shots.

Nothing Phone 1 to ship without a charger?

As seen in the video, Nothing has designed a rather unique retail box for its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone 1. The box is in the shape of a square and it is sleeker than the iPhone 13's retail box.

While there is a chance that the square box only contains the Nothing Phone 1 unit and it is a part of a larger package, it is being speculated that the Nothing Phone 1, like some of the smartphones in the market, will ship without a charger in the box. Since companies often design their power adapters, it could be apt to see a Nothing adapter in the box.