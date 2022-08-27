Nothing Phone (1): All Models Now Available For Purchase On Flipkart; Check Price Here

On 26 August 2022, Nothing sent out an email to registered users saying that all Phone (1) models are now available to purchase. This means that the company has finally released the smartphone for everyone. Until now, Phone (1) was available to purchase via stock drops conducted on selected dates. Keep reading to know more about the Nothing Phone (1) availability and price.

The Nothing Phone (1) is exclusively available via Flipkart in India. To recall, the smartphone was released worldwide on July 12 and since then, its availability has been limited. Nevertheless, the smartphone is available roughly about a month and a half from its launch and interested customers can purchase it without waiting for flash sales or waiting to get invites. Most recently, the company revised the price of each Phone (1) model.

Nothing Phone (1) price

While writing this report, all three variants of the Nothing Phone (1) (Black) are available on Flipkart. However, only one model of the Phone (1) (White) is available. Even after the company has mentioned in their email that all the models are now available to purchase, the white variant seems to be out of stock. There is a possibility that the company will restock the models soon.

Nothing Phone (1) (Black, 8/128GB) is available for Rs. 33,999

Nothing Phone (1) (Black, 8/256GB) is available for Rs. 36,999

Nothing Phone (1) (Black, 12/256GB) is available for Rs. 39,999

Nothing Phone (1) (White, 8/256GB) is available for Rs. 36,999

Nothing OS 1.1.3 release notes

New Features

Added option to turn on Google's Adaptive Battery intelligently.

Optimise battery life. Redesigned fingerprint verification UI for 3rd party apps.

Camera improvements

When using Glyph lighting, images are automatically adjusted to optimal colour and brightness.

Improved photo clarity when using the front camera.

Faster Night Mode and HDR photo processing time.

Richer colour saturation when using the ultra-wide camera.

Reduced noise and increased sharpness when using zoom.

Added reminder to clean the camera lenses.

Bug fixes & performance improvements