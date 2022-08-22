Nothing Phone (1) might not get Android 13 anytime soon, hints Carl Pei

In an interesting series of tweets, Carl Pei, the CEO of Nothing, has hinted at the company's approach to the latest Android updates. On August 17, journalist Nicolas Lellouche replied to a Tweet by Carl Pei and asked whether the company is planning to launch Android 13 on the Phone (1). Surprisingly, Pei responded within a few minutes, saying that, "A product is more than just its specs, features, and version numbers." From what it looks like, Pei did not deny that Phone (1) will get Android 13, but he did not accept either.

Breaking down Pei's reply, he refers to a product, which is the Phone (1) in this case and says that it is more than specs, features and version numbers. Pei could be referring to the user experience that people get when they purchase the Nothing Phone (1) and that it does not depend on Android version numbers. It could also mean that the company would stay on Android 12 for a while before it gets the Nothing OS all clean and sorted.

A product is more than just its specs, features, and version numbers — Carl Pei (@getpeid) August 17, 2022

Nicolas replied back to the CEO, asking whether the company prefers to improve the NothingOS over Android 12 and then upgrade to Android 13, but Pei did not respond. It is important to mention that other manufacturers like Google, Moto and Samsung are telling their customers by when can they expect the Android 13 update to be available on their devices. Amidst a competitive market, it might not be good for Nothing if it does not release the Android 13 update on time.

Nothing OS 1.1.3 release notes

New Features

Added option to turn on Google's Adaptive Battery to intelligently.

optimise battery life. Redesigned fingerprint verification UI for 3rd party apps.

Camera improvements

When using Glyph lighting, images are automatically adjusted to optimal colour and brightness.

Improved photo clarity when using the front camera.

Faster Night Mode and HDR photo processing time.

Richer colour saturation when using the ultra-wide camera.

Reduced noise and increased sharpness when using zoom.

Added reminder to clean the camera lenses.

Bug fixes & performance improvements