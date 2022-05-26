Nothing Phone (1) To Come With A Translucent Back, Head Of Design Confirms

Carl Pei's Nothing is working on a smartphone that might be launched soon. According to a report by Wallpaper, the Nothing Phone (1) will follow the design language established by the Nothing Ear (1). Apparently, the report confirms that the Nothing Phone (1) will come with a translucent cover that will reveal the internal design of the device.

Head of design at Nothing Tom Howard highlights to the publication that the company wants to "bring the inside out" when it comes to the design. So, with the Nothing Phone (1), the company will put emphasis on the design of its camera and the wireless charging coil.

Howard highlights that the design team has a look at a lot of subway maps as designing a nearly-transparent phone is not that easy. While Nothing Ear (1) manages to carry the company's vision in a very elegant manner, it will be interesting to see what the final design of the smartphone looks like. As Pei mentions "from the very start, we wanted to have a very distinct and iconic design language of our own."

Nothing Phone (1) leaked specifications

Earlier this month, complete specifications of the Nothing Phone 1 were leaked online. The smartphone is said to come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display that supports HDR10+ content. Such a display is readily available on the mid-range smartphones out there from manufacturers like Samsung, Realme and Xiaomi.

Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor. To recall, the processor has been featured on models like Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and IQOO Z5 5G. To cite information from Antutu's official website, the Snapdragon 778G ranks sixth on the list of most powerful smartphone Android smartphone chipsets, after chipsets like Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Snapdragon 889 and Dimensity 8100.

