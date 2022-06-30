Nothing Phone 1 will feature Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, Carl Pei confirms

The Nothing Phone 1 is coming out on July 12, 2022, and ahead of the launch, the company's founder the CEO has revealed the chipset that will be used in the smartphone. In a conversation with Inputmag.com, Carl Pei has confirmed that the Nothing Phone 1, will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, which is a relatively newer chipset based on TSMC's 6nm fabrication technology.

Pei informs the publication that Qualcomm has specially added two features to the Snapdragon 778G+ for the Nothing Phone 1. These include wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. Additionally, the former co-founder of OnePlus also mentions the reason behind going for a mid-range processor. Since the Snapdragon 778G+ offers a balance between performance, power consumption and cost, it is ideal for Nothing Phone 1.

Pei believes that smartphones' performance has reached a point where it is good enough for daily tasks. Additionally, using a flagship chipset like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will reduce the effective battery life and add to the price of the device. As of now, the Nothing Phone 1 is expected to arrive at a $500 price point.

Nothing Phone 1 price leaked ahead of launch

According to a report by Rootmygalaxy.net in collaboration with PassionateGeekz.com, the Nothing Phone 1 base variant, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, will be available for $397, which roughly converts to Rs. 31,000. The second model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available for $419, which roughly converts to Rs. 32,000. Last, the top model of the Nothing Phone 1, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, will be available for $456 which is about Rs. 36,000.

Surprisingly, the publication has also posted an image of the Nothing Phone 1 in black. Earlier last year, when the company released Nothing Ear 1 in the white colour, they came up with a black variant after a few months. Therefore, it only makes sense that the Nothing Phone 1 will be available in two colour variants at the time of launch - white and black.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

Indian tipster Mukul Sharma has shared a screenshot from his Twitter handle which reveals the Geekbench score and a few other details about the Nothing Phone 1. As seen, the Nothing Phone 1 carries the model ID 'Nothing A063' and runs on Android 12. The listing also unveils the name of the CPU as ARMv8. It is mentioned to have eight cores, one of which is powered at 2.52GHz, three at 2.40GHz and four at 1.80GHz.

Interestingly, the Nothing Phone 1 scores 797 points on the single-core test and 2,803 points on the multi-core test. Additionally, the processor moniker also confirms that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This combination has already been seen on smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Motorola Edge 30. Hence, it can be concluded that the Nothing Phone 1 will, in fact, be a mid-range smartphone.