OnePlus 10 Pro Camera Could Offer 5X Optical Zoom: All We Know About The Upcoming Phone

OnePlus has managed to dominate the Indian smartphone market with the release of its new OnePlus 9 phones. But it seems that the Chinese smartphone manufacturers have already started working on the next generation of phones and a recent leak has surfaced on the internet about the OnePlus 10 Pro camera. A Weibo user named, @Bald Panda has now released a post from his account that the OnePlus 10 Pro is going to be loaded with a periscopic lens that can help achieve a 5x optical zoom. It is not shocking to hear about the upcoming OnePlus phones having the zoom feature.

Several other flagship phones like Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra currently have a lens that offers 10x optical zoom. Also, the current flagship phone from OnePlus offers upto 3.3x using its 8MP telephoto lens.

OnePlus 10 Pro Features

Talking about the design of the phone, the OnePlus has not given out anything yet. But several tech geeks around the globe have started posting some OnePlus 10 leaks online. A well-known tipster called Yogesh Brar recently released some information about the OnePlus 10 series is be a polished version of its series 9 that was just released in the Indian market. Apart from this, several rumours claim that OnePlus s supposed to launch a new Nord phone in 2022. Apart from this, one confirm leak about the phone is that it runs on OxygenOS 12 which is based on Android 12. Makers of the OxygenOS 12 have already released its public beta for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

More about OnePlus

Makes have also introduced a new Nord phone for the Indian market along with a buds pro. The OnePlus Nord 2 is offered in a total of three new colourways including Gray Sierra, Blue Haze and India exclusive, Green Woods. It uses a 4500 mAh Dual Cell battery with Warp Charge 65 that can deliver a days’ power in just 15 minutes of charge. Makers have also added Dual 5G sim card slots to experience high-speed internet on the phone. Several internal changes have been made to the phone. One of the most prominent changes includes integrating apps like Discord to make the phone more accessible while streaming or gaming. The community is certainly loving this new offering from the OnePLus and have given out a positive review for it.