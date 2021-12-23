OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date Announced: Check Release Date, Specifications & More Details

After dangling in the rumour mill for months, the OnePlus 10 Pro has now been confirmed. The co-founder and CEO of the Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand, Pete Lau has confirmed the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro through a post on the native micro-blogging platform. While the flagship Android smartphone will be the successor to the OnePlus 9 series, it is also rumoured to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

After Qualcomm announced their latest chipset and other companies revealed the list of smartphones featuring it, OnePlus fans must also be curious about the upcoming flagship smartphone from the company. The popular question - when is the OnePlus 10 Pro releasing has been answered by the CEO of the company. Lau has confirmed that the smartphone will be launched in January 2022. However, the exact OnePlus 10 Pro launch date has not been revealed yet.

OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date

As the CEO of the company has only confirmed the launch month of the OnePlus 10 Pro, there are chances that the smartphone might be revealed at the beginning of January 2022. It is also important to note that the smartphone might be available to its native market for some time before making a global or Indian debut.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications (expected)

According to a leak, the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. There might be an 8MP telephoto lens as well. While it is not known whether the company is going to use a new sensor this year, the front camera is reported to be an upgrade over the OnePlus 9 series. Both the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro are expected to come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to come with a 6.7" QHD+ display along with a fast refresh rate of 120Hz. Now that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC has been announced, the smartphone is likely to feature it. Alongside, it is said to offer up to 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage and up to 12GB of RAM (LPDDR5). OnePlus might get an IP68 rating for its latest smartphone. It is also said to have a 5,000 mAh battery. For those catching up, the OnePlus 9 Pro featured a 4,500 battery.