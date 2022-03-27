OnePlus 10R Likely To Be Released By Q2; Check Leaked Specifications And Other Details

OnePlus might be working on a new smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. It could be called the OnePlus 10R and might be released in Q2 2022. Additionally, the smartphone is said to support up to 150W fast charging over a wired connection.

These details were revealed by 91Mobiles in an exclusive report. Keep reading to know more about the OnePlus 10R specifications and the OnePlus 10R release date.

OnePlus 10R specifications (leaked)

The OnePlus 10R is said to come with a 6.7-inch E4 AMOLED display that has an FHD+ resolution and supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The screen is also said to support HDR10+ content. Under the hood, the smartphone could feature MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC combined with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, the OnePlus 10R is understood to run on OxygenOS 12 based on the latest Android 12.

The OnePlus 10R could feature a quad-camera setup. The primary camera on the rear is said to be a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor along with optical image stabilisation, Further, the secondary camera on the OnePlus 10R would be an 8MP ultrawide lens, accompanied by two other lenses. Apart from this, the smartphone is understood to feature Gorilla Glass on the front and the back panel.

The most unique aspect of the OnePlus 10R is its charging speed. As per the leak, the OnePlus 10R will come in two models. One model will feature a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 150W fast charging. The other model will come with a 5,000 mAh battery and support up to 80W fast charging. However, the smartphone does not have a 3.5mm jack or an alert slider like on previous OnePlus smartphones.

OnePlus 10R release date

The OnePlus 10R has been circling on the rumour mill for quite a long time. According to recent rumours, the smartphone could be launched in the second quarter of 2022.

While the company has not revealed any details about the smartphone officially, It is speculated that the OnePlus 10R will be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo3 revealed recently.