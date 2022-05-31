OnePlus 10R Lite 5G might launch in India soon, tipster spots moniker on IMEI website

After launching a couple of smartphones in the mid-range segment, OnePlus is now gearing up to launch yet another device in India. The company has recently launched the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition in the country. According to reports, this smartphone will be rebranded as the OnePlus 10R Lite 5G n India. Keep reading to know more details about the OnePlus 10R Lite 5G.

Known Indian tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted the moniker of the smartphone on the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) website. There is a good chance that the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will launch in India as a part of the OnePlus 10R series and the launch could happen sooner than expected. Since the smartphone is available in certain parts of the world, its specifications are already available.

OnePlus Ace Racing = OnePlus 10R Lite? pic.twitter.com/A7rUQKsqS9 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 30, 2022

OnePlus 10R Lite 5G specifications

The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition comes with a 6.59-inch IPS LCD display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. While its display has a resolution of 401 pixels per inch, it can achieve a peak brightness of 600 nits. Under the hood, the OnePlus 10R Lite 5G could feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset that is built on 4nm architecture. Starting from 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the device could be available in multiple storage models in India.

On the back panel, the device has a triple camera system including a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens. With the primary camera, users should be able to shoot videos in 4K resolution. The front camera on the device is a 16MP shooter. With stereo speakers and a 3.5mm jack, the smartphone should provide a decent multimedia experience.

As far as the battery is concerned, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition comes with 67W fast wired charging technology and hence, the OnePlus 10R Lite 5G should also support the same. Additionally, the device may come with Bluetooth v5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi and a USB Type-C port. More details about the smartphone, including the launch date and price in India, should appear in the following days. Stay tuned for more updates on OnePlus and other smartphone news.