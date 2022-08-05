OnePlus 10T with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 150W fast charging launched globally

After launching a flagship smartphone earlier this year, OnePlus has launched yet another device called OnePlus 10T. It belongs to the 'T' series of smartphones by the company and takes after the OnePlus 9T. The smartphone will be available in India from August 6, 2022. Keep reading to know more about the OnePlus 10T specifications and price.

OnePlus 10T specifications

The OnePlus 10T comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display that has a touch response rate of 360Hz. The display has a resolution of 394 pixels and is protected by Gorilla Glass. On the official website, OnePlus mentions that the OnePlus 10T supports sRGB, Display P3, 10-bit Colour Depth and HDR10+ content.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 10T features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the latest and fastest mobile processor from Qualcomm. With regards to RAM and storage, the smartphone offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Out of the box, the OnePlus 10T runs on OxygenOS based on Android 12.

When it comes to cameras, the OnePlus 10T features the 50MP Sony IMX766 as the primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. However, except for the macro lens, this is the similar camera configuration found on the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. On the front, the OnePlus 10T features a 16MP selfie shooter.

In terms of battery, the flagship comes with a 4,800 mAh battery that supports 150W SUPERVOOC charging, which makes it one of the fastest charging smartphones in the segment. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner, electronic compass, flick-detect sensor and a rear colour temperature sensor. For connectivity, the smartphone has a USB-C port, dual nano-SIM slot, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC and GPS.

OnePlus 10T price

In the box, customers will get the OnePlus 10T, a 160W SUPERVOOC power adapter, Type-C cable, quick start guide, screen protector, protective case and a SIM tray ejector. Those who want to purchase the smartphone can head over to the official website of the company. The OnePlus 10T is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and Rs. 54,999 for the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Customers have two colour options: Jade Green and Moonstone Back.