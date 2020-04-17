OnePlus 8 Introduces Instagram Filters To Virtually Unbox Phones

OnePlus has introduced two unique AR filters on Instagram that lets the users virtually unbox the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. The filters use the augmented reality techniques to give users a real-time experience to check the device’s make and model without actually taking the phones out of the packaging. The mobile company has come up with a unique idea in view of the social distancing measures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to its official handle on Instagram, the brand wrote, “We're using simple AR tech to bring a virtual experience of our new products to the community. We're launching two AR filters on our Instagram channels. One for the OnePlus 8 and the other for the 8 Pro. These filters are a sweet setup to help you virtually unbox the OnePlus 8 Series at any place and at any time.”

In order to check out the contents, one has to place the AR box perpendicularly on a flat surface and then apply one of the filters. The interactive feature then allows the customer to choose any one of the accessories or unbox the device entirely. One has to use the record button to be able to use this virtual service.

“Personalized unboxing”

Furthermore, the company has introduced a toggle button that allows the customers to select different colour variants. To get a 3D experience of the phone’s look, the filter advises to rotate one’s smartphone to be able to achieve a more defined view of the mobile phone inside the package. Interestingly, OnePlus has asked the customers to share their “personalized unboxing” experience of the device on their social media and engage others with the unique, first-of-its-kind experience. As of now, the unboxing challenge has been reserved for the Indian market consumers, as per the company’s formal communication, confirmed media reports.

