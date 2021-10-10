OnePlus 9RT To Launch Soon: Check Specifications, Colours And Availability

OnePlus 9RT is about to launch in the company's native country, China on October 13, 2021. Just like other smartphone companies, OnePlus has teased its upcoming smartphone ahead of the launch, revealing key specifications of the device. Other information floating on the internet also confirm the colour models, design and release date of the upcoming smartphone.

An official teaser published by OnePlus reveals that the smartphone will go on sale in China on October 19, 2021, while the pre-order systems will be functional from October 13, 2021, which also happens to be the launch date of the device. The teaser also reveals that the OnePlus 9RT will be available in two colours, black and grey. While the smartphone is rumoured to launch in India soon, there is no official confirmation on the same.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

The OnePlus 9RT is going to come with Samsung's E4 AMOLED display, which also supports a 120Hz fast refresh rate. On the inside, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is one of the fastest processors for mobile phones in the Android ecosystem. Both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro run on the same chipset. Additionally, the company is also fitting in LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage in the device, which is expected to be available in variants with 128GB of storage and either 6 or 8GB of RAM. As the OnePlus 9RT launch is taking place in China on October 13, 2021, a launch in India might follow soon.

The OnePlus 9RT features a 4,500 mAh battery, which shall be enough for a typical day of usage. Although, since the device has a superior display and processor, a heavy user might have to charge the smartphone by the evening. As the battery also supports 65W fast charging, it is highly likely that the smartphone will ship with the fast charger in the box. In terms of cameras, the OnePlus 9RT will feature a triple rear camera setup on the back, with a 50MP main sensor. The new OnePlus devices seem to fill the gap between the OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9 and could be priced between the two smartphones as well.

