OnePlus Nord 2T 5G debuts in global market: Check price and specifications here

OnePlus has launched two smartphones at its international event. The company revealed OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which is already available in India. Alongside, the company also released the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, which is yet to make its debut in the country. The smartphone comes with an AMOLED display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate and features Dimensity SoC. Keep reading to know more about the OnePlus Nord 2T specifications, price and other details.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display. It supports HDR10+ format and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Beneath the display, the smartphone features MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of faster UFS 3.1 storage. One of the major highlights of the smartphone is its charging speed. The OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 80W of fast wired charging.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with a triple-camera setup on the rear panel. The primary camera on the smartphone is a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor that supports optical image stabilisation. The secondary camera on the smartphone has an 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor that clicks ultra-wide angle shots. As the third camera, the OnePlus Nord 2T has a 2Mp monochrome sensor. On the front, the smartphone features a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G price

While the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G has not been announced in India, the global variant is priced at EUR 399, which roughly translated to Rs. 32,600 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Then there is the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which is launched at EUR 499, roughly equal to Rs. 40,800. It will be safe to speculate that the smartphone will launch at a similar price in India.

Along with OnePlud Nord 2T 5G, OnePlus also released the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G globally, which is available in India for Rs. 19,999. The third product launched at the event, the OnePlus Buds is also available in India for Rs. 2,799. Stay tuned for more updates on the OnePlus smartphone and other tech news.