OnePlus Nord 2T specifications leaked online, smartphone may come with Dimensity 1300 SoC

After being certified by the NBTC, the OnePlus Nord 2T appeared on AliExpress, an e-commerce website ahead of its launch. The listing not only contains images of the device but also reveals all the specifications of the smartphone. Although there has been no announcement from OnePlus at the moment, several leaks suggest that the smartphone could launch soon in India. Keep reading to know more about the OnePlus Nord 2T specifications and expected price.

OnePlus Nord 2T specifications leaked via e-commerce website

As spotted on AliExpress, the OnePlus Nord 2T will come with a Dimensity 1300 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device was listed to have a 6.43-inch 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display. Additionally, a 4,500 mAh should take the device through a moderate day of usage. The smartphone is also said to support 80W fast charging. Out of the box, the device will run on OxygenOS 12.1.

On the rear panel, the OnePlus Nord 2T will feature three cameras. The primary camera on the device will be a 50MP sensor. It will be accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP monochrome lens. On the front, the smartphone has a 32MP selfie shooter. While the website lists the smartphone for $399, the official pricing of the smartphone has not been announced yet. Interestingly, these specifications corroborate the one leaked by Digit and Steve Hemmerstoffer earlier in January 2022.

OnePlus Nord 2T price

As per the tipster Yogesh Brar, the rumoured OnePlus Nord 2T will come out in Q2 2022, in the months of April or May. Additionally, the price of the OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000, depending upon the storage variants. Additionally, since the smartphone is said to replace its predecessor, it could be speculated that OnePlus will discontinue Oneplus Nord 2 after the OnePlus Nord 2T arrives. It is important to note that the OnePlus Nord 2 (6/128GB) is available at Reliance Digital for Rs. 27,999 at the time of writing this report. Stay tuned for more updates on the OnePlus Nord 2T and other smartphone news.