Oppo Brings Android 10-based ColorOS 7 To India, Trial Version Now Rolling Out 

Oppo announced the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rollout roadmap for India on Tuesday. The ColorOS 7 update brings a new, seemingly more light-weight design as well as new animations, in addition to a more refined system wide-dark mode, and enhanced security. The update rollout starts as soon as today, November 26, and will gradually arrive on as many as 25 Oppo devices by Q2, 2020. This is for the beta trial version.

Oppo is kicking off proceedings with two phones, the Reno and Reno 10x Zoom. Both these phones will receive the trial version of ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 beginning today, November 26. Oppo notes that the trial version update will be available for limited users only. To check if you’re Oppo phone is eligible to get the update, you can head over to - Settings > Software Updates > Setting Icon - Trial Version.

The Reno 2, F11 Pro, F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition, and F11 will get the trial version of ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 in December.

Here’s the complete ColorOS 7 trial version update rollout roadmap for Oppo phones:

November 26: Reno and Reno 10x Zoom

December 2019: Reno 2, F11 Pro, F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition, and F11

Q1 2020: Find X, Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition, Find X SuperVOOC Edition, Reno 2F, Reno Z, R17, R17 Pro, RX17 Pro, Reno 2Z, and A9

Q2 2020: F7, F7 128G, F9, F9 Pro, R15 Pro, R15, A9 2020, A5 2020, and K3

OPPO ColorOS 7 Launch

Here is our ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 Trial Version Plan. Get ready for a smoother and more delightful user experience.

Claim yours 😉: Settings > Software Updates > Setting Icon - Trial Version #ColorOS7Launch #OPPOColorOS7 pic.twitter.com/GKrhCOCqSD — ColorOS (@colorosglobal) November 26, 2019

ColorOS 7 features

The ColorOS 7 update brings a new pull-down notification and icon redesign, as well as new animations, in addition to a more refined system wide dark mode. The update also brings a new Game Boost mode among other features.

The update includes a number of privacy-focused features including Payment Protection and File Protection, as well as a new Personal Information Protection option that would let users protect their personal information from third-party apps. Oppo is also enhancing its secure zone feature that would now let users save their photos, videos, audio, and other documents from other prying apps.

The ColorOS 7 update also packs a new localized DocVault feature that integrates the government's DigiLocker service into Oppo’s software. This would allow users to keep all their documents securely on one place.

Oppo also claims its new ColorOS 7 update is faster than the outgoing ColorOS 6 update with 40 per cent better RAM management and up to 30 per cent increased system response time. The new update also offers improved response, according to Oppo.

Realme phones will get Realme’s “own customized UI,” with ColorOS 7.

Also Read: Realme X2 Pro To Get ColorOS 7 Update In India In Dec, Will Be Closer To Stock Android