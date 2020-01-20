Oppo Find X2 Tipped To Come With 120Hz Display Like OnePlus 8 Pro 

According to a new leak on Chinese social media website Weibo, the upcoming Oppo Find X2 will come with a 6.5-inch QHD+ resolution OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Offshoot brand Realme has already launched the Realme X50 5G phone with a 120Hz refresh rate display panel. Sister brand OnePlus has meanwhile also confirmed that its next flagship phone, likely to be called the OnePlus 8 Pro, will come with a 120Hz display.

Oppo has already confirmed that the Find X2 will be powered by Qualcomm’s newly announced Snapdragon 865 processor, that when paired with the second-generation Snapdragon X55 modem, will make it 5G-ready out-of-the-box – the Snapdragon 865 is ‘specifically’ built for 5G devices. The Find X2 may not support dual mode 5G though – like the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G. Even though the Snapdragon X55 modem can support both sub-6GHz and mmWave frequencies, the Find X2 may support only the former.

Elsewhere, the Oppo Find X2 is said to pack Sony’s new 2×2 On-Chip Lens Solution for photography and a display that’s said to bring improvements to ‘display resolution, refresh rate, colors, and dynamic range,’ over the original. Jumping from the original find X’s 60Hz display to 120Hz surely looks like a good start. The leak adds that Oppo will apparently let users selectively pick their phone’s resolution and refresh rate. This means it will be possible to run the Find X2’s screen either at FHD+ or QHD+ and 60Hz or 120Hz. Moreover, it seems it will be possible to run the panel at 120Hz at QHD+ resolution.

The reason why this could be news is because Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S20 phones are also all set to get 120Hz display panels but apparently Samsung will allow users to run these panels at 120Hz only at FHD+ (and not seemingly at the panel’s full QHD+ resolution).

The original Find X was launched in early 2018, so you can say that the Find X2 has been a long time coming. Oppo has confirmed that it will launch the Find X2 sometime in Q1 2020. The company is expected to make some sort of announcement at MWC 2020 in February. While it isn’t clear if the Find X2 will push the boundaries of smartphone innovation, the way the Find X did back in the day, it will pack the latest and greatest when it comes to core hardware.

