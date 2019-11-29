The Debate
PMCO Fall Split 2019: Team Entity Gaming Impressive After Match 2 On Day 1, Check Out More

Mobile

Team SOUL was in 14th position whereas Team Entity was placed third with impressive gameplay. Keep cheering them on. There are more rounds to go in the event.

Written By Rahul R | Mumbai | Updated On:
The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019 that is now in the finals has seen the emergence of the rankings after two matches on Day 1. In these rankings, Team SOUL was in 14th position whereas Team Entity was placed third with impressive gameplay. Keep cheering them on.  

Cheer for Team India

Check out the full rankings, after a match 2 on Day 1 below. The ratings are dominated by Team BTR with 40 points. Entity notched  29 points to claim the third spot. SOUL is 15th with 4 points. These are only initial positions. Nothing is lost. There are still more rounds to go.  

 

 

 

 

 Here, even netizens are cheering for Twitter. In fact, these cheers are seemingly perennial. In this regard, Team SOUL and Team ENtity Gaming have been performing up to expectations in the event. Now, they have one more expectation to fulfil. This is lifting the PMCO Fall Split 2019 trophy. SOUL's Mortal (Naman Mathur) has also pledged all his financial winnings to the Indian Army. he also cited the men in uniform as his inspiration. Hope the team devices continued inspiration and goes all the way to win the trophy, not just hearts.

Published:
