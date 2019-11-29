PMCO Fall Split 2019: Team Entity Gaming Impressive After Match 2 On Day 1, Check Out More

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019 that is now in the finals has seen the emergence of the rankings after two matches on Day 1. In these rankings, Team SOUL was in 14th position whereas Team Entity was placed third with impressive gameplay. Keep cheering them on.

Cheer for Team India

Check out the full rankings, after a match 2 on Day 1 below. The ratings are dominated by Team BTR with 40 points. Entity notched 29 points to claim the third spot. SOUL is 15th with 4 points. These are only initial positions. Nothing is lost. There are still more rounds to go.

Here we have the overall standings after 2 matches in day 1 of the #PMCO2019 Fall Split Global Finals, sponsored by #Vivo! Teams are getting into the motion and ready to seize the leaderboard, who do you think will stand on top at the end of day 1? pic.twitter.com/rLXIqoXlYR — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) November 29, 2019

Entity 💚 — Mangminthang Kipgen (@MangminthangKi3) November 29, 2019

Comeon Team Soul. Jeetega bhai jeetega — ᗩᐯIᑎᗩᔕᕼ 🇮🇳 (@Whistlepodu) November 29, 2019

Here, even netizens are cheering for Twitter. In fact, these cheers are seemingly perennial. In this regard, Team SOUL and Team ENtity Gaming have been performing up to expectations in the event. Now, they have one more expectation to fulfil. This is lifting the PMCO Fall Split 2019 trophy. SOUL's Mortal (Naman Mathur) has also pledged all his financial winnings to the Indian Army. he also cited the men in uniform as his inspiration. Hope the team devices continued inspiration and goes all the way to win the trophy, not just hearts.

