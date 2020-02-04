Poco X2 With 120Hz Display, 64MP Quad Rear Cam Launched In India Starting At Rs 15,999

Days after ‘officially’ spinning off from Xiaomi as an independent brand “with its own team and go to marketing strategy,” Poco has launched a new phone in India. The phone in question is called the Poco X2. This is the first Poco phone to launch from ‘brand’ Poco and the second phone to launch under the Poco branding after the popular Poco F1. The Poco X2 is not a successor to the Poco F1 though.

Poco has launched the Poco X2 in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage going all the way to Rs 19,999 for the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There will also be a model of the Poco X2 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 16,999. The Poco X2 will be available for buying ‘exclusively’ from Flipkart from February 11.

#POCOX2 key specs:

- #120HzDisplay.

- 64MP IMX686 Quad cam.

- 20MP+2MP in-screen front cam.

- SD 730G+LiquidCool Tech.

- 4500mAh battery+27W in box charger.

- Up to 8GB+256GB.

- Starts @ 15,999.



Poco X2 specs and features

The Poco X2 comes with a 6.67-inch 1080p+ or full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a segment first 120Hz refresh rate. For spec nerds, that’s ‘theoretically’ faster than the 90Hz display of the OnePlus 7T. Also, the Poco X2 has a side-mounted ‘physical’ fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. Moving on, the Poco X2 comes with a Samsung Galaxy S10+ like dual punch hole selfie camera setup. This houses a 20MP main and a 2MP dedicated depth or portrait camera.

Under the hood, the Poco X2 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. This is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. There’s no expandable storage. The Poco X2 runs Android 10-based MIUI 11 with custom Poco launcher - and no ads.

Coming to the main cameras, the Poco X2 boasts of four rear cameras. It has a 64MP Sony IMX686 main sensor, which is Sony’s equivalent to Samsung’s 64MP GW1 sensor. This is paired with an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera with a 120-degree field-of-view, a 2MP dedicated macro and 2MP depth camera to complete the package.

Elsewhere, the Poco X2 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging – Poco will be bundling a compliant charger in the box.

Speaking of design, the Poco X2 has a near all-glass body. The back and front are made of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 while the outer frame is plastic. The Poco X2 will be available in three options - Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple and Phoenix Red.

