Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ could launch soon with TSMC's 4nm fabrication technology

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 might get a successor soon. It would be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ and according to a new report, it can come out in the month of May 2022. As the name suggests, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ will be a minor upgrade over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 featured in smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Pro. Keep reading to know more about the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+.

For those who are catching up, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was the company's flagship mobile processor for 2022. However, it did not solve the overheating issues with Snapdragon 888 and 888+. To fix the overheating issues, manufacturers tried to clock down the chipset as well, but that did not work out. Hence, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ is expected to fix these issues.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ release tipped

According to the tipster Yogesh Brar via OnSiteGo, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ could be launched as soon as May 2022. The report also says Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ will be manufactured by the Taiwanese company TSMC, which would develop the processor on its 4nm fabrication technology. TSMC has a track record of providing more stable chipsets and might be a better option for Qualcomm.

If this happens, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ will be the first chip from TSMC's foundries. Further, the report also mentions that several smartphone manufacturing companies have already got their hands on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ including Motorola, OnePlus and Xiaomi. In the recent past, Qualcomm has got tough competition from MediaTek whose Dimensity 9000, and Dimensity 8100 have been manufactured by TSMC.

A Weibo user who goes by the name Digital Chat Station has shared the Geekbench scores of MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, along with the scores of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 888. As per these scores, the Dimensity 8100 chipset beats Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the multi-core performance test. While Qualcomm's latest device scores 3,809 points in the Geekbench test, the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 scores 4,071 points on the same test, beating the SD 8 Gen 1 with a significant margin.