Realme X2 Launched In India With Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Processor And 30W Fast Charging 

Realme launched the Realme X2 phone in India on Tuesday. The Realme X2 is a follow-up phone to the Realme XT, which was launched in India not long ago, with a faster processor and faster charging, plus a higher-resolution selfie camera. Core design and software remain the same. The Realme X2 also carries forward the Realme XT’s 64MP quad rear camera setup, as well as its dewdrop Super AMOLED display.

Realme has launched the Realme X2 in India in as many as three variants - 4GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. There will be three color options available – Pearl Green, Pearl Blue and Pearl White. Price starts at Rs 16,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, going all the way to Rs 19,999 for the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Realme X2 specs and features

Speaking of specs, the Realm X2 has a 6.4-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection up-top and in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is also expandable via a micro-SD card slot. The dual-SIM Realme X2 runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.1 software.

The Realme X2 further packs a 4,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge support which is claimed to top the battery from 0-67 per cent in just 30 minutes.

Presenting the #64MPPerformanceXpert with SD 730G, 30W VOOC 4.0, 64MP Quad Camera & more - the ultimate gaming smartphone, #realmeX2!

Available in:

4+64GB, ₹16,999

6+128GB, ₹18,999

8+128GB, ₹19,999

First sale starts at 12 PM, 20th Dec on @Flipkart & https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv pic.twitter.com/d0DPWKyUKi — realme (@realmemobiles) December 17, 2019

On to the cameras, the Realme X2 has a quad rear camera setup. It has a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro lens. That main camera uses Samsung’s 64MP GW1 sensor which works on the same principle as its 48MP GM1 and 32MP GD1 sensors - effectively producing sharper, more detailed 16MP photos in tricky and low light, and using software interpolation to produce high resolution 64MP photos as and when required. On the front, the Realme X2 has a 32MP camera.

Realme X2 India price, availability

