Realme X2 Pro To Get Android 10-based ColorOS 7 In December 

The Realme X2 Pro may be a high-end flagship and yet it launched with Android 9 Pie and not Android 10. That’s set to change soon though as Oppo has just announced the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rollout schedule for its phones – as well as Realme phones. As per the schedule, the Realme X2 Pro will start receiving the ColorOS 7 beta update from December 18, while a stable rollout will happen sometime in April 2020.

That timeline is for China only for now where ColorOS 7 is already a go since November 20. That said, Oppo is all set to announce ColorOS 7 for India on November 26. Hopefully, we will have more clarity about the India rollout post the announcement.

Can't wait to see our ColorOS 7 launch event for overseas market in 6 days? Take a preview at our launch event for China today and get ready on 26th Nov. #ColorOS7 #ColorOSLaunch pic.twitter.com/SOxgHpC2n0 — ColorOS (@colorosglobal) November 20, 2019

The Realme X2 Pro is notably Realme’s first true-blue flagship phone. The Realme X2 Pro price in India starts at Rs 29,999.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has previously confirmed that Realme phones will get a custom version of ColorOS 7 that will be close to stock Android. It isn’t clear if it’s going to be related to the company’s “mysterious” Project X.

Realme announced Project X in July and invited pro beta testers to sign up and try out its new software – possibly Realme OS. The project was so mysterious, all beta testers were asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement with Realme. In addition to the fact that only a select number of experienced beta testers were chosen for testing, it was also allowed for only on a Realme 3 Pro – no other Realme phone would do.

As for ColorOS 7, the update brings a new pull-down notification and icon redesign, as well as new animations, in addition to a more refined system wide dark mode. The update also brings a new Game Boost mode among other features.

Other Realme phones set to get ColorOS 7 include the Realme X, Realme 3 Pro), Realme XT 730G), and Realme 5 Pro.

