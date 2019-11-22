The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Realme X2 Pro To Get Android 10-based ColorOS 7 In December 

Mobile

That timeline is for China only for now where ColorOS 7 is already a go since November 20. That said, Oppo is all set to announce ColorOS 7 for India on Nov 26.

Written By Tech Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Realme X2 Pro

The Realme X2 Pro may be a high-end flagship and yet it launched with Android 9 Pie and not Android 10. That’s set to change soon though as Oppo has just announced the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rollout schedule for its phones – as well as Realme phones. As per the schedule, the Realme X2 Pro will start receiving the ColorOS 7 beta update from December 18, while a stable rollout will happen sometime in April 2020.  

That timeline is for China only for now where ColorOS 7 is already a go since November 20. That said, Oppo is all set to announce ColorOS 7 for India on November 26. Hopefully, we will have more clarity about the India rollout post the announcement. 

The Realme X2 Pro is notably Realme’s first true-blue flagship phone. The Realme X2 Pro price in India starts at Rs 29,999. 

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has previously confirmed that Realme phones will get a custom version of ColorOS 7 that will be close to stock Android. It isn’t clear if it’s going to be related to the company’s “mysterious” Project X.  

Realme announced Project X in July and invited pro beta testers to sign up and try out its new software – possibly Realme OS. The project was so mysterious, all beta testers were asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement with Realme. In addition to the fact that only a select number of experienced beta testers were chosen for testing, it was also allowed for only on a Realme 3 Pro – no other Realme phone would do. 

As for ColorOS 7, the update brings a new pull-down notification and icon redesign, as well as new animations, in addition to a more refined system wide dark mode. The update also brings a new Game Boost mode among other features.  

Other Realme phones set to get ColorOS 7 include the Realme X, Realme 3 Pro), Realme XT 730G), and Realme 5 Pro. 

Also Read:  Realme X2 Pro Brings A 90Hz Display & 50W Fast Charging For Rs 29,999

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG