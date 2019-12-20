Realme X2 With Snapdragon 730G, 64MP Quad Cameras Now Available In India 

The Realme X2 is now available for buying in India. Realme’s affordable ‘gaming-centric’ mid-ranger goes on sale for the first time in India today via the company’s online store and Flipkart on Friday, December 20. Price starts at Rs 16,999 and goes all the way to Rs 19,999.

The Realme X2 is a bumped-up version of the Realme XT, which was launched in India in September. The Realme X2 has a more powerful processor and faster charging compared to the Realme XT. The Realme X2 also has a higher-resolution selfie camera, in comparison to the Realme XT. We’ve reveiwed the Realme X2 at length and found it to be yet another winner from Realme in the under Rs 20,000 segment.

Realme X2 specs, features

Speaking of core specs, the Realme X2 has a 6.4-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is also expandable via a dedicated micro-SD card slot. The dual-SIM Realme X2 runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.1 software. The phone will be updated to Android 10-based ColorOS 7 in March 2020, Realme has confirmed.

The Realme X2 further packs a 4,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge support which is claimed to top the battery from 0-67 per cent in just 30 minutes.

Elsewhere, the Realme X2 has a quad rear camera setup on the rear. It has a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro lens. That main camera uses Samsung’s 64MP GW1 sensor. On the front, the Realme X2 has a 32MP camera.

Realme has launched the Realme X2 in India in as many as three configurations. While the 4GB/64GB variant will sell for Rs 16,999, the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants will sell for Rs 18,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. The phone will be available in three colourways - Pearl Green, Pearl Blue and Pearl White.

