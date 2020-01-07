Realme X50 5G Launched With 120Hz Screen And Realme UI 

Oppo spin-off brand Realme has launched its first 5G phone aka Realme X50 5G in China. The phone in question is Realme’s answer to Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 5G. The Realme X50 5G is also Realme’s first phone with a punch hole display cut out. It is also the first Realme phone to run the company’s custom Realme UI on top of Android 10. Clearly, there’s a lot to look forward to here.

So, let’s start with the pricing. Realme has launched the Realme X50 5G in as many as three configurations – 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 6GB RAM and 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. While the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will sell for CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 26,000), the maxed-out model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will sell for CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 31,000).

Realme X50 5G specs and features

Coming to hardware, just like the Redmi K30, the Realme X50 is also powered by Qualcomm’s newly announced Snapdragon 765G processor with integrated X52 5G modem. That core hardware, aka Snapdragon 765G is what makes things interesting. The newly announced Qualcomm processor has been designed to bring 5G connectivity to the masses. The Snapdragon 765G, as is obvious from the ‘G’ moniker, is also focused on bringing high-end gaming at more affordable prices.

The Realme X50 5G will support both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks, aka dual mode 5G.

The surprises don’t end there. The Realme X50 is also Realme’s first phone with a punch hole display cut out. Like the Redmi K30, the Realme X50 also has two cameras embedded inside a punch hole cut out – one of them is a 16MP camera while the other can shoot ultra-wide-angle selfies with 8MP resolution.

The display also springs in a surprise. The Realme X50 is Realme’s first phone with a 120Hz refresh rate screen. More precisely, the Realme X50 has a 6.57-inch 1080p+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There's no fancy in-display fingerprint scanner here though. The Realme X50 has a side-mounted physical fingerprint reader – again, like the Redmi K30.

On the inside, the Realme X50 runs Android 10-based Realme UI and not Oppo’s ColorOS 7.

On the back, the phone has four cameras. There’s a 64MP main camera, a 12MP telephoto, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle and another 2MP camera for macros or closeups.

Elsewhere, the Realme X50 is backed by a 4,200mAh battery and supports Oppo’s 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging through USB Type-C.

Also Read: Realme X2 Pro Review: The ‘fast And Smooth’ Phone For Most People