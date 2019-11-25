Realme X50 Will Be Realme’s First 5G Phone, Near Full-screen Design Teased 

Oppo spin-off brand Realme had confirmed in September that it will globally launch 5G smartphones by the end of this year and it will also be “among the first to launch smartphones powered by Snapdragon 7 Series mobile platform with integrated 5G.” True to that announcement, Realme has now started teasing its first 5G phone.

Relame’s first 5G phone will be called the Realme X50 5G. The Realme X50 5G will support both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks, aka dual mode 5G, and it will also be Realme’s first phone with a punch hole display. The company has shared a teaser image on China’s social media website Weibo outlining the phone's design. Basis of the teaser, it’s obvious that the Realme X50 5G will come with dual punch-hole selfie cameras – sort of like the Samsung Galaxy S10+. Even the Xiaomi Redmi K30 will have a similar design – also it would be 5G-ready. So, you know, who Realme is going after.

Affordable 5G phones incoming

At IFA 2019, Qualcomm had confirmed that smartphones powered by its mid-tier Snapdragon 7 Series 5G mobile platform will be ready for prime time by the end of this year. At the same time, even more affordable 5G smartphones powered by its budget Snapdragon 6 Series 5G mobile platform will be available sometime in the second half of 2020.

Qualcomm had also announced that as many as twelve partner OEMs will be integrating Snapdragon 7 Series 5G mobile platform in their future 5G mobile devices – Realme is one of those OEMs.

Specific details about Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Series 5G mobile platform (as well as Snapdragon 6 Series 5G mobile platform) are scarce as of the moment. Qualcomm is expected to reveal more details closer to commercial availability.

All we know for now is that the Snapdragon 7 Series 5G mobile platform will be based on a 7nm manufacturing process and come with “5G integrated into a SoC (System-on-Chip) and support all key regions and frequency bands.” Additionally, the upcoming platform is also said to bring “select premium-tier features, including next-gen Qualcomm AI Engine and select Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, to a broader audience.”

Also Read: Affordable 5G Phones Maybe Coming To India By The End Of This Year

Also Read: Realme X2 Pro Review: The ‘fast And Smooth’ Phone For Most People