Reliance Jio Rs 349 Plan Offers 1.5GB Data Per Day, Valid For 70 Days

Reliance Jio’s Rs 349 prepaid recharge tariff is now live. It comes with 1.5GB data per day. USP of this scheme is that it is valid for Rs 349 days flat.

The Rs 349 scheme

Now, the Rs 349 prepaid recharge tariff offers a consolidate 105 GB of data for its entire duration of 70 days. Voice calling is free to Jio numbers. But for non-Jio voice calls, users would be required to recharge for atleast Rs 10 as IUC. Then, the Rs 10 IUC recharge offers 124 free minutes of free non-Jio calls. For this recharge, Jio would be offering atleast 1 GB data as compensation. The Rs 349 Jio recharge is currently live on the Jio eRecharge portal. You could check out the MyJio app as well.

In related news, there are Jio all-in-one recharges. These start from Rs 222 and offer free IUC calls bundled within the package as well. This also offers all other conventional benefits of Jio plans. Then, IUC has become a major talk of the town in the Indian telecom circles of late.

IUC, also is set to be eliminated totally from January next year, as per a TRAI regulation. But TRAI recently released a consultation paper seeking industry veterans’ inputs on extending the zero termination (Bill-and-keep) implementation date. Tjsi was earlier fixed as 1 January 2020. Players such as Reliance Jio as well as the Broadband India Federation (BIF) have opposed any potential moves to extend the BAK regime implementation date. On the other hand, incumbent telcos viz Airtel and Vodafone have decided to not levy IUC on subscribers for now. They, however, have officially announced grand plans to raise mobile tariffs from December this year. The extent of this raise would be made live soon.

