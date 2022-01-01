Samsung Accidentally Reveals Galaxy S21 FE Cases Ahead Of Launch

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been subjected to extensive leaks ahead of its launch. Given that an unboxing video of the smartphone has already surfaced on YouTube and someone has already managed to purchase the upcoming smartphone, there is practically no surprise left for the launch of the smartphone. More recently, all the cases of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE have been accidentally revealed by Samsung.

According to a report by Galaxyvilaga, Samsung has created a total of 15 cases for the Galaxy S21 FE. These cases include the standard silicone cases, transparent case, transparent standing case, thin strap cases and Smart Clear View cases. Additionally, Samsung will launch these cases in multiple colours including Black, Olive, Lavender and White. Samsung has tried to match the colour of the smartphone along with the new models of cases. The website also says that these cases have been accidentally uploaded by Samsung Hungary.

Out of all the other cases, the Smart Clear View case features a transparent vertical strip. When the case is shut, a user can see information such as time, battery percentage and other notifications as well. Along with the Smart Clear View case, the transparent case by Samsung can also be viewed in the title image. Additionally, there is a case with a strap to grip the smartphone while holding it in one hand.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications

According to the recent Samsung Galaxy S21 FE unboxing video, the smartphone might come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a higher refresh rate of 120Hz. A punch hole placed centrally on the display will house the front-facing camera on the smartphone. On the rear panel, the smartphone has a triple camera setup which consists of a 12MP OIS main camera, along with a 12 MP ultrawide sensor and a 12MP telephoto sensor (with OIS). The front camera is said to be a 32MP selfie shooter.

Under the hood, the smartphone might have a 4500 mAh battery which is said to support 25W charging. However, the charging rate shall not be termed as fast charging for an Android flagship release in 2022. There are entry-level smartphones that come with twice the charging speed. Nevertheless, connectivity features on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi and USB-C for charging. Below attached is a leaked image of the smartphone.