Samsung announces Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition, to launch with Pokemon accessories

Samsung is launching a new Pokemon-themed variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in Korea on April 24, 2022. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon edition will be a special variant of the smartphone that will be shipped with several Pokemon-related accessories. Although, the smartphone will have similar specifications as the original model released in 2021. Keep reading to know more about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition.

From the image shared by Samsung, the Pokemon-themed Galaxy Z Flip 3 will come with a Pokemon pouch to keep the smartphone, Pokemon cards, Pikachu key chain and different Pokemon stickers. While it is still a few days to the launch of the smartphone, those interested have to wait until Samsung officially launches the smartphone and announced more details about its availability.

This is not the first time that Samsung has collaborated with a brand to manufacture special edition smartphones. Samsung also sells a Galaxy Z Flip 3 Thom Browne Edition in selected markets. Earlier this year, the company also launched the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Olympic Commemorative Edition. More often than not, the smartphone itself is redesigned in the theme colours of the brand which the company is coming in a collaboration.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition will have similar specs as original model

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with a 6.7-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G processor, which is accompanied by Adreno 660 GPU. The rear panel of the smartphone has a dual 12MP camera setup, including a 12MP wide camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The front camera on the smartphone is a 10MP sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 3,300 mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging. This year, the company is expected to improve upon the durability of the foldable display, increase the battery size and enhance the camera system on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is expected to come out later this year. Stay tuned for more updates about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and other smartphones from Samsung.