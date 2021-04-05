Samsung F12 To Launch Today At 12 PM: Know Specifications, Price In India & More

Samsung has again entered the market yet again with an incredible (and likely to be affordable) smartphone offering called the Galaxy F12 #FullONFab. The promotion of the smartphone is finally live on Flipkart's official site revealing some cool insights about the phone and it is going to launch at exactly 12 PM IST. That is the reason why many fans have been wondering about the Samsung Galaxy F12 price in India, Flipkart launch, specifications and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Samsung Galaxy F12 specification

RAM - 4 GB

Internal Memory - 64 GB

Processor - 8nm Power Efficient Samsung Exynos850 (Octa Core 2.0GHz)

Operating System - Android 11-based One UI 3.1 OS

Rear Camera - Quad Rear camera setup; 48 MP Primary Camera 5 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 2 MP Depth 2 MP Macro

Front Camera - 8 MP Primary Camera

Battery - 6000 mAh Li-Polymer

Charging cable - Type-C charging

Screen Size - 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) HD+ with Infinity-V Display Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Refresh Rate - 90 Hz refresh rate

Design - Waterdrop-style notch

SIM Size - SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Samsung F12 Launch Date

Samsung Galaxy F12 launch has been announced officially via the Flipkart promotion page. The smartphone is going to hit the markets today i.e. April 5, 2021, at exactly 12 PM IST. The phone may come out with a launch sale backed up with some cool bank discounts and EMI options (Easy monthly instalments).

Samsung F12 Price in India

With a Quad Rear Camera Setup, a 6000mAh battery and an Android 11-based One UI 3.1 operating system, Samsung Galaxy F12 is going to blow up the market. The smartphone brand has not yet revealed any information about the Galaxy F12 phone but it is expected to come with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory. According to many tech enthusiasts and a report by 91 Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy smartphone may launch with a price tag of Rs 12,999y. However, it is an expected price and we are hoping that the Samsung phone comes with some interesting and cool features.

