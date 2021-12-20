Samsung Files Patent For Hybrid Smartphone; Consists Of Both Motor And Hinge

Samsung is reportedly working on a hybrid smartphone design - one that can both roll and fold. The South Korean tech giant has filed a patent with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and it dates back to June 2021. The new smartphone design consists of both folding and rolling mechanisms. Samsung is already manufacturing the readily available Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3. However, the company has not released a rollable smartphone yet.

The patent at WIPO was spotted by 91Mobiles. While there are multiple companies that have filed patents for foldable and rollable smartphones, Samsung is the first company to patent a smartphone that is both foldable and rollable. As visible in the photos spotted by the publication, the patent depicts a smartphone that has a rollable screen. From what it looks like, the screen first rolls out, then folds in half.

Samsung files patent for hybrid smartphone design

As mentioned in the patent, the design is called an 'electronic device capable of folding and sliding operations.' The display can be slid to extend the size and folded at an angle. For such a design to be functional, the smartphone shall contain a hinge (used for folding) and a motor (used for sliding). Both these mechanisms already exist individually on other smartphones. Along with the new patent, Samsung is rumoured to launch its Fold4 and Flip4 devices during Q3, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates on Samsung foldable phones.

Image: WIPO/SAMSUNG

Samsung is one of the few companies to manufacture real-life, fully-functional foldable smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are the best-selling foldable phones around the world. To manufacture a smartphone with a foldable display, Samsung had to experiment with a lot of different display types and materials. While the company did struggle initially as the original Samsung Galaxy Fold did not have a stable design, it eventually improved.

Now, the company might be planning to incorporate curved screen technology into its smartwatches. Samsung has filed a new patent that contains the design of a smartwatch with a rollable display and a camera. The patent was first discovered by a website called LetsGoDigital. The patent was filed on June 2, 2021, with World Intellectual property Organisation and contains 96 pages worth of information and design plans for a rollable smartwatch.

Image: Unsplash