Samsung Galaxy A03 Specifications Revealed Through An Infographic; Read Details Here

Samsung has revealed details about an upcoming smartphone. Called the Galaxy A03, Samsung's upcoming smartphone. While the price and availability are not available yet, certain specifications of the smartphone have been unveiled through an infographic post. From what it looks like, the smartphone will come with a dual-rear camera system, along with a waterdrop-notch at the front. Keep reading to know more details about Samsung Galaxy A03.

For those catching up, Samsung already sells a smartphone called the Galaxy A03s. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor. It features a 6.5" LCD display along with a 270 pixel per inch density. It runs one One UI 3.1 on top of Android 11. On the rear panel, the smartphone has a 13MP primary camera, along with a 2MP depth and 2MP macro shooter.

Samsung Galaxy A03 specifications

According to an official post by Samsung published on November 25, 2021, the Samsung Galaxy A03 will come with a 6.5" HD+ infinity-V display. Under the hood, the smartphone will feature an octa-core processor along with a 2x1.6GHz + 6x1.6GHz core configuration. The infographic published by Samsung reveals that there are going to be three storage models of the device — 3/32GB, 4/64GB and 4/128GB.

On the rear panel, the smartphone has a dual-camera system which consists of a 48MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera module looks redesigned as both the lenses are inside a square module. The front-facing camera on the Samsung Galaxy A03 will be a 5MP shooter. A major highlight of the budget-oriented smartphone remains to be its battery. With a 5,000 mAh battery, the device shall easily go past a day of typical usage. It will be available in three colours: Black, Red and Blue.

As of now, there is no confirmation about the price and the launch date of the smartphone. Inferring from the specifications, Samsung Galaxy A03 looks like an entry-level smartphone and should be affordable. The availability of Galaxy A03 will vary with different markets globally. More details will be available as and when the company announces. Stay tuned for more news about Samsung and other technology-related stories.