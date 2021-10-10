Samsung Galaxy A13 5G's Renders Leaked: Check Specifications, Price And Release Date

Samsung has been on the top of its game to expand its 5G smartphone offerings. Recent leaks from a well-known insider have now brought in new 5G smartphone renders of the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G. These official-looking design renders were posted by OnLeaks and it confirms that the phone is going to have a triple-camera setup on the back. Several industry experts suggest that this upcoming Galaxy A13 5G is going to be Samsung’s most affordable 5G smartphone. Here is all we know about the release, specifications and price of this rumoured 5G smartphone from the South Korean tech giant.

And here comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyA13 5G! (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions)



On behalf of @ZoutonUS -> https://t.co/9P4NunamXP pic.twitter.com/x2EbB3JzaT — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) October 9, 2021

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G specifications leaked

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is supposed to have a triple camera set-up that will include a sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 5MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. Its processing power is going to be covered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Galaxy A13 5G is supposed to be powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

But the same leaks claim that Samsung is going to offer a 15W power charging brick with the box. Users can improve the charging speed by buying an adapter that has a 25W charging output. Samsung is yet to release anything official about the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G price and release date. Keep in mind that these are just leaks and Samsung has not given out anything official about the phone yet. Apart from this, here is a list of key specifications of Galaxy A13 5G released by zouton.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Specifications