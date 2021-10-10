Last Updated:

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G's Renders Leaked: Check Specifications, Price And Release Date

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G's renders have been leaked & the users are curious to learn more about it. Here is all we know about this upcoming 5G phone from Samsung.

Written By
Sahil Mirani
Samsung

Image: Unsplash


Samsung has been on the top of its game to expand its 5G smartphone offerings. Recent leaks from a well-known insider have now brought in new 5G smartphone renders of the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G. These official-looking design renders were posted by OnLeaks and it confirms that the phone is going to have a triple-camera setup on the back. Several industry experts suggest that this upcoming Galaxy A13 5G is going to be Samsung’s most affordable 5G smartphone. Here is all we know about the release, specifications and price of this rumoured 5G smartphone from the South Korean tech giant. 

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G specifications leaked

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is supposed to have a triple camera set-up that will include a sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 5MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. Its processing power is going to be covered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Galaxy A13 5G is supposed to be powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. 

But the same leaks claim that Samsung is going to offer a 15W power charging brick with the box. Users can improve the charging speed by buying an adapter that has a 25W charging output. Samsung is yet to release anything official about the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G price and release date. Keep in mind that these are just leaks and Samsung has not given out anything official about the phone yet. Apart from this, here is a list of key specifications of Galaxy A13 5G released by zouton. 

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Specifications

  • Dimensions: 164.5mm x 76.5mm x 8.9mm (10mm including the raised camera lenses)
  • Camera: 50 MP f/2.0 (Wide) + 5 MP  f/2.2 (UltraWide) + 2 MP f/2.4 (Depth)
  • Display: 6.48-Inch IPS LCD (1080 x 2340)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh Li-Po battery
  • Storage: 64GB / 128 GB
  • RAM: 4 GB / 6 GB
  • CPU: Octa-core with Mediatek Dimensity 700 Chipset
  • Charging: 25W Fast Charging with USB Type C 2.0
  • Audio Jack: 3.5mm Headphone Jack
  • Colors: Black, Red, White and Blue
READ | Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: best deals on smartwatches from Apple and Samsung
READ | Samsung Fab Grab Fest sale begins: Checkout best deals on smartphones here
READ | Samsung starts removing ads from stock applications in smartphones, Korean users report
READ | Samsung working on expanding their virtual RAM service for more mid-ranged phones
READ | Samsung Galaxy M22 support page now live, smartphone likely to be launched soon in India
Tags: Samsung, Galaxy A13, 5G Smartphones
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com