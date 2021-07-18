Samsung Galaxy A22 5G And Galaxy A12s: Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Two new Samsung smartphones might be launched in the Indian market soon. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is expected to launch sometime in August 2021. It was already launched in the European market a couple of months ago. Another budget smartphone called Samsung Galaxy A12s has been hinted at by a tipster. Keep reading to know more about Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specifications and price.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Specifications

Since the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has already been launched globally, the specifications for the Indian model are expected to be the same. To start with, the global variant comes with a 6.6" FHD+ display along with a 90Hz panel. Along with that, the smartphone might be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700, coupled with 6GB and 8GB of RAM as two different storage models. The device might feature a 48MP triple rear camera setup, which will consist of an ultrawide and depth sensor. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will have a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price

The Samsung Galaxy A22 is expected to be released in two models, a 6/128GB and an 8/128GB, which are expected to be priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999 respectively. Additionally, there might be four colour options to choose from, including Mint, Grey, Violet and White colours.

Samsung Galaxy A12s Specifications

According to a tipster, the Samsung Galaxy A12s will come with Exynos 850 SoC and run on Android 11. Additionally, the tipster also claims that other specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A12s will be the same as that of the Galaxy A12 that was launched in February 2021 in India. If true, the A12s will ship with a 6.5" HD+ TFT panel along with a quad rare camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter. The smartphone will have a 5,000 mAh battery and will also support 15W charging.

Samsung Galaxy A12s



-Exynos 850

-Black, White, Blue

-Android 11

-All other specs will remain similar to Galaxy A12



-4GB+64GB: €180

-4GB+128GB: €200 pic.twitter.com/mbB1hJDmaR — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) July 15, 2021

Samsung Galaxy A12s Price

The Galaxy A12s might be launched in two variants. The 4/64GB variant will be priced around Rs. 16,000 and the 4/128GB variant will cost around Rs. 18,000. Being a budget smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A12s price will be on the lower side. The smartphone might be available in three colour options: white, black and blue.