Samsung Galaxy A33 5G renders surface online, reveal specifications

Samsung might launch yet another device in its A series of smartphones. On November 13, 2021, renders and specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A33 5G have been leaked online. The renders showcase the device from all angles, revealing the complete look of the upcoming smartphone. The Galaxy A33 5G is expected to arrive next year and might come with a quad rear camera setup. Keep reading to know more about Samsung Galaxy A33 5G specifications.

For those catching up, Galaxy A33 5G's predecessor was launched back in January 2021 as the Galaxy A32 5G. Further, Samsung also launched a 4G model of the smartphone in the following month. That being said, the successor is expected to come in January 2022. As revealed in the leaked renders, the smartphone will come in two colours: one that appears to be white and the other one is a plain black model.

And to end up that leaky week, I have a last one for you… Here comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyA33 5G! (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions)



Once again, on behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/sh1IzXNVom



Enjoy your weekend ya all 😉 pic.twitter.com/TtLou3iwhl — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) November 13, 2021

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G specifications

According to the report published by 91mobiles in collaboration with Onleaks, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G will come with a 6.4" FHD+ Super AMOLED flat display. The display also has an Infinity-U punch-hole display that houses the front-facing camera. The SIM card tray of the smartphone is expected to be located at the bottom of the device. It is also expected to have a single speaker. Information about the processor, storage or models of the smartphone is not available yet. While the previous smartphone came with the MediaTek Helio G80 processor, the upcoming smartphone shall be an improvement over the same.

While the report does not include details about the camera sensors, the renders show that the Samsun Galaxy A33 5G might come with a quad-camera setup, along with a single front-facing selfie shooter. The smartphone might feature a USB-C port for transferring data and charging it. The report also mentions that the upcoming smartphone will not come with a 3.5 mm headphone jack. As far as the thickness of the Galaxy A33 5G is concerned, the device is 9.7mm thick. The battery however might be 5000 mAh, the same as that of the previous model.

(Image: Onleaks/91mobiles)