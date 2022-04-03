Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Vs Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Which Smartphone Is Better? Know Everything

Samsung has recently revealed the pricing of its latest Galaxy A73 5G smartphone. The smartphone comes in two models - one with 8/128GB storage and the other with 8/256GB storage. While the former starts at Rs. 41,999, the latter is priced at Rs. 44,999. This puts the Galaxy A73 5G right beside the Samsung Galaxy S20 F3 5G which is still a popular smartphone. \

However, how do the two smartphones compare? Should buyers invest their money in the latest smartphone from Samsung or does the one-year-old smartphone stands a chance? Keep reading to find out more about this Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs Galaxy S20 FE 5G comparison.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Display

The latest smartphone from Samsung, Galaxy A73 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display. The screen supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and can achieve a peak brightness of 800 nits. Additionally, it has a pixel density of 393 ppi. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and can achieve the same peak brightness. However, due to the smaller size, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a slightly sharper display. Although, both the smartphone will produce vibrant colours, and support always-on display.

Performance

This is where the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs Galaxy S20 FE 5G comparison gets interesting. Launched in 2021, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G features the flagship-grade Snapdragon 865 5G processor. The chipset is based on 7nm fabrication technology, features a high frequency 2.84 GHz core and is accompanied by the Adreno 650 GPU. Along with that, the Snapdragon 865 5G managed to score above 650K points on Antutu. It is worth mentioning that the Galaxy S20 FE 5G features UFS 3.1 storage.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G comes with a newer albeit less powerful chipset, the Snapdragon 778G 5G. The chipset is based on 6nm fabrication technology which means that it is more power-efficient, features four high frequency 2.4 GHz cores and is accompanied by Adreno 642L GPU. With these specifications, the Galaxy A73 5G is able to secure a respectable 530K on the Antutu benchmark, which is lesser than the score of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

Camera

As far as cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G features a quad-camera setup. It comes with a 108MP primary sensor that features optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultrawide sensor and two 5MP macro and depth sensors. While the smartphone should click good images with the primary sensor, Samsung limits the video recording on the smartphone to 4K at 30 frames per second. For those who want that extra detail in their photographs, the primary sensor on Galaxy A73 5G should come in handy.

When compared, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with a triple camera setup that has a 12MP primary sensor (with OIS), an 8MP telephoto lens that provides up to 3x optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide lens. Although, users can record videos in up to 60 frames per second at 4K resolution with both the rear and the front cameras. For those who wish to shoot videos from their smartphone, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G should provide slightly better performance. As a matter of fact, both the smartphones feature a 32MP front camera located in a hole-punch at the centre of the display.

Battery Life

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G features a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast wired charging. Additionally, it features a power-efficient processor which should allow the smartphone to last up to two days of moderate usage. However, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a smaller 4,500 mAh battery that supports 25W fast wired charging. Given that its processor is more powerful, the smartphone should last up to one day of moderate to heavy usage. From what it seems, the Galaxy A73 5G should provide a better battery life.

Both the smartphones feature a Type-C port, in-display fingerprint scanner and Bluetooth v5.0. Additionally, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G features an IP68 water-resistant rating while the Galaxy A73 5G features an IP67 rating.

Operating System

Yet another aspect where the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G wins, Samsung has promised four years of operating system upgrades and five years of security updates for the latest smartphone. This also applies to the Exynos-powered Galaxy A53 5G launched alongside Galaxy A73 5G. Virtually, both smartphones should get the latest Android versions till 2026.

However, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G was launched in 2021 and Samsung promises three years of operating system upgrades on the smartphone, which means that it would still be good for another year or two at max. To sum up, if longevity is what a customer is looking for in his or her new smartphone, the Galaxy A73 5G is the right choice.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Conclusion

Now that all the other aspects of the Galaxy A73 5G vs Galaxy S20 FE 5G are discussed, let's compare the pricing. The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G will start at Rs. 41,999 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Whereas, users can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G at Rs. 39,900 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In sale, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is often available for around Rs. 35,000 and if users are able to find such a deal, they can buy the Galaxy S20 FE 5G. However, if longevity is a priority, users can invest in Galaxy A73 5G. Stay tuned for more smartphone comparisons and other tech news.