Samsung Galaxy F02 And F12: What Are The Launch Dates For F02 And F12 Smartphones?

According to the main page of the Flipkart website, the Samsung Galaxy F02 will be available soon and will have a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a V-shaped notch. The mobile will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy F12's 6.5-inch HD+ screen, on the other hand, will remain the same but with a 90Hz refresh rate. Continue reading to know more about these upcoming smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy F02 and Samsung Galaxy F12 Launch Date

The Samsung Galaxy F02 will be available soon on the 5th of April, according to the main page of the Flipkart website. There isn't much information available about this device, such as support for fast charging and other features. There will be three rear cameras, each with a 13-megapixel main sensor and will sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset.

The 6.5-inch HD+ screen on the Samsung Galaxy F12 will remain the same. It will have a 90Hz refresh rate and a Samsung 48MP ISOCELL GM2 sensor on the front, with three more on the back. This gadget hasn't been disclosed much, but it may have an ultra-wide-angle lens, as well as macro and depth sensors. Below-mentioned is the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy F12:

General Android v10 (Q) is the Operating System used Sim Slots are Dual SIM - GSM+GSM The front Camera is 8 MP The expected launch date is April 5, 2021 The price In India is Rs. 12,999 Has a Fingerprint Sensor The Rear Camera has 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Processor The chipset used is Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 850 The Graphics processor is Mali-G52 MP1 The processor is Octa-core (2 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A55 + 2 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A55) Has a 64-bit Architecture Has 4 GB Ram

Display Display Type is IPS LCD The Aspect Ratio is 20:9 Has a Bezelless display with a waterdrop notch Pixel Density is 270 ppi Screen Size is 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Screen Resolution is 720 x 1600 Pixels Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Camera Features Exposure compensation, ISO control Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus Image Resolution at 8000 x 6000 Pixels 48 MP Primary Camera, 5 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, 2 MP, Macro Camera, 2 MP, Depth Camera



Image Source: Screenshot from Flipkart