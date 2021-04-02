Last Updated:

Samsung Galaxy F02 And F12: What Are The Launch Dates For F02 And F12 Smartphones?

The Samsung Galaxy F02 will be available soon, according to the main page of the Flipkart website, and will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ screen.

Written By
Saurabh Sabat
Image Source: Screenshot from Flipkart

Image Source: Screenshot from Flipkart


According to the main page of the Flipkart website, the Samsung Galaxy F02 will be available soon and will have a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a V-shaped notch. The mobile will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy F12's 6.5-inch HD+ screen, on the other hand, will remain the same but with a 90Hz refresh rate. Continue reading to know more about these upcoming smartphones.

READ | iPhone 13 Pro leaks says Pro models may come with new designs | Know details

Samsung Galaxy F02 and Samsung Galaxy F12 Launch Date

The Samsung Galaxy F02 will be available soon on the 5th of April, according to the main page of the Flipkart website, and will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a V-shaped notch. A 5,000mAh battery will be used to power the smartphone. There isn't much information available about this device, such as support for fast charging and other features. There will be three rear cameras, each with a 13-megapixel main sensor and will sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset.

READ | iPhone 13's improved image quality and other details leaked ahead of Apple WWDC 2021

The 6.5-inch HD+ screen on the Samsung Galaxy F12 will remain the same. It will have a 90Hz refresh rate and a Samsung 48MP ISOCELL GM2 sensor on the front, with three more on the back. This gadget hasn't been disclosed much, but it may have an ultra-wide-angle lens, as well as macro and depth sensors. Below-mentioned is the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy F12:

READ | Motorola Razr introduces Android 10 download, upgrading its Quick View display
  • General
    • Android v10 (Q) is the Operating System used
    • Sim Slots are Dual SIM - GSM+GSM
    • The front Camera is 8 MP
    • The expected launch date is April 5, 2021
    • The price In India is Rs. 12,999
    • Has a Fingerprint Sensor
    • The Rear Camera has 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Processor
    • The chipset used is Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 850
    • The Graphics processor is Mali-G52 MP1
    • The processor is Octa-core (2 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A55 + 2 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A55)
    • Has a 64-bit Architecture
    • Has 4 GB Ram
  • Display
    • Display Type is IPS LCD
    • The Aspect Ratio is 20:9
    • Has a Bezelless display with a waterdrop notch
    • Pixel Density is 270 ppi
    • Screen Size is 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • Screen Resolution is 720 x 1600 Pixels
    • Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Camera Features
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus
    • Image Resolution at 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • 48 MP Primary Camera, 5 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, 2 MP, Macro Camera, 2 MP, Depth Camera

Image Source: Screenshot from Flipkart

READ | Motorola One Hyper and LG G7 receive Android 11 update; manually update with settings
First Published:
COMMENT