Samsung Galaxy F02 And F12: What Are The Launch Dates For F02 And F12 Smartphones?

Image Source: Screenshot from Flipkart
The Samsung Galaxy F02 will be available soon on the 5th of April, according to the main page of the Flipkart website, and will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a V-shaped notch. A 5,000mAh battery will be used to power the smartphone. There isn't much information available about this device, such as support for fast charging and other features. There will be three rear cameras, each with a 13-megapixel main sensor and will sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset.
The 6.5-inch HD+ screen on the Samsung Galaxy F12 will remain the same. It will have a 90Hz refresh rate and a Samsung 48MP ISOCELL GM2 sensor on the front, with three more on the back. This gadget hasn't been disclosed much, but it may have an ultra-wide-angle lens, as well as macro and depth sensors. Below-mentioned is the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy F12: