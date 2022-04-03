Samsung Galaxy F13 spotted on Geekbench, listing reveals specifications ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy F13 has been spotted on the benchmarking website called Geekbench. The listing has revealed quite a lot of details about the smartphone ahead of its launch, including an octa-core processor, RAM, and the Geekbench performance score. Keep reading to know more about the Samsung Galaxy F13 specifications.

Whenever a smartphone appears on Geekbench, the website lists its processor, RAM, Android version, model number and other details. Additionally, running the benchmarking application on a smartphone also provides a single and multi-core score that can be used to compare the performance of the smartphone with other models. Companies often run benchmarks on their smartphones in the final stage of development.

Samsung Galaxy F13 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F13 appeared on Geekbench for the first time on April 1, 2022, with the model number SM-E135F. According to the listing, the smartphone runs on Samsung's Exynos 850 SoC with a base frequency of 2.00 GHz. Additionally, the variant that appeared on the website featured 4GB of RAM and operated on Android 12. From what it looks like, the Galaxy F13 will be another entry-level smartphone by the South-Korean tech giant.

The Geekbench listing also reveals the performance scores of the smartphone. The Galaxy F13 scores 157 points in the single-core performance test and 587 points in the multi-core performance test. To recall, the previous smartphone in this generation called Galaxy F12 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 10,999 for the 4/64 GB. The Galaxy F13 should also be priced around the same. Samsung could also be working on another smartphone for its M series.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G specifications (leaked)

According to The Pixel YouTube channel, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display that will support up to 120Hz of refresh rate. The design of the display will be very similar to previous smartphones in the series, Galaxy M52 and Galaxy M51, with a centrally located punch-hole display and minimal bezels on all sides. However, the back panel of the smartphone will be similar to Galaxy F62. Stay tuned for more updates on Samsung smartphones and other tech news.