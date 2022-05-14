Samsung Galaxy M13 spotted on FCC, listing reveals details about charging speed

After launching the Galaxy M33 5G and the Galaxy M53 5G, Samsung is planning to add yet another M-series smartphone. Called the Galaxy M13, the smartphone was spotted on Bluetooth SIG in April 2022. Now, the smartphone has been spotted on the Federal Communications Commission's website. The listing reveals quite a few details about the smartphone. Keep reading to know more about the Galaxy M13.

As per the FCC listing of the Galaxy M13, it will carry the model number SM-M135M. The listing also suggests that the smartphone will support 15W wired charging. Previously, it was rumoured to feature a 5,000 mAh battery. However, whether Samsung will provide a charger in the box of the smartphone or not is clear at the moment. The smartphone also appeared on Bluetooth SIG, where its listing reveals that it will run on Bluetooth v5.0.

The smartphone has been subject to leaks for months. It is believed to come with a dual-rear camera system. Most likely, the primary smartphone on the device will be a 50MP sensor. Apart from this, the Galaxy M13 could feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display. Like other entry-level smartphones from Samsung, the Galaxy M13 could feature a water-drop notch at the top and a thick chin at the bottom of the display. Other specifications of the smartphone should be based on the specifications of Galaxy M12, its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications

Right out of the box, the Galaxy M12 comes with a 6.5-inch TFT LCD display that supports up to a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 850, an octa-core chipset. The processor is coupled with either 4 or 6GB of RAM with 64 or 128GB of storage respectively. Along with the processor, the smartphone has a 6000 mAh battery. On the rear panel of the smartphone, there are a total of four camera lenses.

The primary camera on the smartphone is a 48MP sensor, which is accompanied by a 5MP sensor and two 2MP macro and depth cameras. The front panel of the smartphone has an 8MP sensor. It runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and has not received the latest One UI 4.0 upgrade yet. However, the Galaxy M13 should come with the latest version of One UI.