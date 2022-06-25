Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Avails Huge Discount On Reliance Digital; Is It Worth A Try?

When it comes to mid-range smartphones, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is one of the most balanced devices available in the market. First and foremost, it comes with a large 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that is great to consume content and at the same time, the smartphone lasts through a typical day of usage with its 5,000 mAh battery. Unlike most other smartphones that are priced around Rs. 25,000, the Galaxy M52 5G also features a decent chipset as well.

Most recently, the smartphone has received a huge price cut. A couple of days ago, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was being sold for around Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000. However, while writing this report on June 25, 2022, the smartphone is available on Reliance Digital for prices as low as Rs. 20.999 (6/128GB). At this price, the Galaxy M52 5G is a no-brainer smartphone and anyone who is looking to purchase a smartphone around this budget can get this device without any hesitation.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G comes with a Super AMOLED Plus display, with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display has 393 pixels per inch and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset which is based on 6nm fabrication technology. The CPU is accompanied by Adren 642L GPU. The device comes in two variants - 6/128GB and 8/128GB. To last through a typical day of usage, the Galaxy M52 5G has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging.

For clicking pictures, the Galaxy M52 5G has a 64MP rear-facing camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera and 5MP macro camera. On the front panel, the smartphone has a 32MP selfie shooter. From both the cameras, users can shoot videos in up to 4K resolution at 30 frames per second. For connectivity, the device supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.0, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. However, the device does not have a 3.5mm jack.

To sum up, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is a deal to steal. The base variant of the device with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is available for Rs. 20,999. On the other hand, the top model of the device with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is available for Rs. 21,999. If someone has a Citibank Credit and Debit card, they can get an additional 10% discount as well.