Samsung Galaxy M52 5G To Be Launched On September 28 In India; Check Price, Specifications

After many rumours and leaks, Samsung has finally announced the official launch date of Galaxy M52 5G, the upcoming midrange 'monster' from the company. The smartphone from Samsung will be unveiled on September 28, 2021, at 12 noon. While all the details are not known yet, the official Amazon teaser page reveals quite a lot about the upcoming smartphone from the Korean tech giant.

The smartphone will be launched as a successor to Samsung Galaxy M51, which was launched in August 2020 and was a great success for the company. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is currently priced at Rs. 19,999 for the base variant with 6/128GB of storage, a 6.7" Super AMOLED display and a huge 7,000 mAh battery. It is this specification set that sets the bar high for Galaxy M51 5G.

Its time to ditch your bulky old phones people! The #LeanestMeanestMonsterEver has finally appeared on the scene and this time it’s 21% sleeker and 100% on fleek. So, flaunt your style with a 7.4mm super slim monster and turn ‘em heads like never before. pic.twitter.com/n5OOpHFAGr — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 19, 2021

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications

Thinner than Galaxy M51

While it is just a week to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, quite a few details about the device have been revealed. Samsung is marketing the smartphone as its 'leanest, meanest monster ever' which means that the smartphone is slimmer and more powerful than the last generation. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is significantly thinner than the Galaxy M51, and measures at only 7.4mm on the sides.

Galaxy M52 will come with Snapdragon 778G 5G processor

The smartphone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor (11 bands), which is a powerful mobile chipset. The same processor was also used in Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G launched a few days ago. The processor is built upon 6nm architecture and contains four Kryo 670 cores clocked at 2.4 GHz and four Kryo 670 cores clocked at 1.9 GHz. It is accompanied by Adreno 642L GPU. For reference, the combination of processor and GPU can run Battlegrounds Mobile India in HDR settings at an Ultra frame rate.

The smartphone will feature a 120Hz refresh rate

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will feature an FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung's Super AMOLED panels are usually better than the competition and deliver vibrant colours with deep blacks and an optimal contrast ratio. The higher refresh rate display was a feature missing from the previous generation, the Galaxy M51. That being said, the smartphone was recently spotted on a Polish retailer's website and was marked at PLN 7,749, which roughly translates to Rs. 32,990 for the 8/128Gb variant.

Image: @SamsungIndia/Twitter