Samsung Galaxy M53 5G vs Galaxy M52 5G: Is the new smartphone a significant update?

Samsung has annoucned the Galaxy M53 5G as the successor to the Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy M51. Although the pricing and availability of the new smartphone have not been announced yet, Samsung has disclosed all the details about it, including the screen size, processor it runs on and other specifications. However, is the new Galaxy M53 5G a significant upgrade over the Galaxy M52 5G? Find it our in this Samsung Galaxy M53 5G vs Galaxy M52 5G comparison.

To recall, the Galaxy M51 was launched in 2020 and it came as the first smartphone to feature a 7,000 mAh battery. Its successor, the Galaxy M52 5G was launched in 2021 and it came with a significant improvement in performance. Now, the Galaxy M53 5G has been announced and instead of a Snapdragon chipset (found on both the previous smartphones), the Galaxy M53 5G comes with a MediaTek processor.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G vs Galaxy M52 5G: Specifications

Display

According to the global Samsung press release, the Galaxy M53 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers a resolution of 394 pixels per inch. Similar to the Galaxy M53 5G, the Galaxy M52 5G comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display with a similar resolution. From what it looks like, both smartphones have a similar screen.

Processor

This is where things get interesting. Being a newer smartphone, one would expect the Galaxy M53 5G to outperform the previous model in the lineup. That does not seem to be the case. The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is announced with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC which is an octa-core chipset. However, it is much less powerful than the Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset on the Galaxy M52 5G.

For reference, smartphones powered by Snapdragon 778 5G score about 520K points on the Antutu benchmark, whereas devices powered by the Dimensity 900 SoC are able to score about 420K points. Geekbench scores of both smartphones suggest a similar result.

Camera

The Galaxy M53 5G comes with a quad-camera setup on the back. The main camera on the smartphone is a 108MP sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide and two 2MPs depth and macro sensors. On the other hand, the Galaxy M52 5G has a triple rear camera setup which has a 64MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP macro sensor. However, both smartphones have a 32MP front sensor.

Battery

As far as the battery is concerned, both smartphones have a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. Since both the Snapdragon 778G and the Dimensity 900 SoC are based on 6nm architecture, the effective battery life of the smartphones should be similar as well.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G vs Galaxy M52 5G

As the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G has not been released by the company yet, there is no information about its price. Although, from the available details, it can be concluded that the Galaxy M53 5G is not as big an upgrade over the Galaxy M52 5G as one would expect.